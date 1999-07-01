Lubrication at the Frontier: The Role of the Interface and Surface Layers in the Thin Film and Boundary Regime - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444502674, 9780080535661

Lubrication at the Frontier: The Role of the Interface and Surface Layers in the Thin Film and Boundary Regime, Volume 36

1st Edition

Authors: M. Priest P. Ehret L. Flamand G. Dalmaz T.H.C. Childs D. Dowson Y. Berthier C.M. Taylor A Lubrecht J.M. Georges
eBook ISBN: 9780080535661
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1999
Page Count: 890
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
450.00
382.50
275.00
233.75
435.00
369.75
345.00
293.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Introduction. Keynote Address. Role of surface-anchored polymer chains in polymer friction (R. Léger et al.). Invited Session. Surface Force Applications. Structure and mechanical properties of ZDTP films in oil (A. Tonck et al.). Asperity Contacts. Coatings. A tribological comparison of some carbon-carbon composites sliding against stainless steel (D.M. Elliot et al.). Roughness and Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication. Mapping of surface features in the thin film lubrication regime (G. Guangteng et al.). Stribeck Curves. Contact Fatigue. Shakedown in dry and lubricated surfaces (G.E. Morales-Espejel et al.). Boundary and Mixed Lubrication 1. Roughness. The effect of roughness orientation on mixed friction (T. Makino et al.). Tribochemistry. Molecular Modelling. Modelling tribochemical processes using a combined molecular and hydrodynamic approach (D. Ben-Amotz, I. Kudish). Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication 1. Solid and Powder Lubrication. First steps for a rheological model for the solid third body (I. Iordanoff, Y. Berthier). Lubricants. Friction and Wear. Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication 2. Thermal effects in elliptical contacts with spin conditions (P. Ehret et al.). Lubrication and Friction. Effect of particles concentration on friction (M. Tomimoto, K. Mizuhara). Boundary and Mixed Lubrication 2. Solidified films and adsorbed films in concentrated contacts (J. Sugimura et al.). Written Discussion. List of Delegates.

Description

The 25th Leeds-Lyon Symposium on Tribology was held at the Institut des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon, from 8-11th September, 1998. Its central theme was, "Lubrication at the frontier: the role of the interface and surface layers in the thin film and boundary regime". This topic was chosen because it represents an important evolution of the research field.


The Symposium opened with a keynote address entitled "Role of surface-anchored polymer chains in polymer friction" which described the processes taking place at the interface between "solid" and "liquid". The keynote address was followed by two invited lectures. Firstly, "Fuel efficient engine oils, additive interactions, boundary friction and wear" presented the industrial point of view on lubricant formulation and engine testing and its evolution. The second lecture was entitled "For establishment of a new EHL theory" and stressed the need to extend the current EHL theory.


Beginning in 1974, The Leeds-Lyon Symposia have now covered a wide range of topics. The essential aim each year is to select a topic of current interest to tribologists and to contribute to further the advance of knowledge in selected fields.

Readership

For scientists and engineers with an interest in tribology, lubrication and boundary friction and wear.

Details

No. of pages:
890
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080535661

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M. Priest Author

P. Ehret Author

L. Flamand Author

G. Dalmaz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Mechanique des Contacts, INSA de Lyon, France

T.H.C. Childs Author

D. Dowson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering/University of Leeds/Leeds/UK

Y. Berthier Author

C.M. Taylor Author

A Lubrecht Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Mechanique des Contacts, INSA de Lyon, France

J.M. Georges Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.