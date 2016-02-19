Lubricants and Special Fluids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444986740, 9780080875873

Lubricants and Special Fluids

1st Edition

Authors: V. Stepina V. Vesely
eBook ISBN: 9780080875873
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th December 1992
Page Count: 703
Description

The constitution, properties, production and applications of lubricants and related fluids of all states of aggregation are reviewed in this volume. Special attention is devoted to synthetic lubricants and to additives for lubricants. Standards of quality are listed, together with systems of classification and the most important specifications and methods of testing the properties of lubricants and their performance in service. Future trends in lubricants are also discussed. Non-conventional lubricants and additives are examined in detail. The relationship between constitution and properties of lubricants, e.g., the viscosity -temperature -pressure relationship, the behaviour in ageing, the biodegradability, synergisms and antagonisms in the blends of lubricants, of additives and lubricant-additive are analyzed. Guidelines for the selection of lubricants and fluids in the design, service and maintenance of machines and machine parts are also given. The work will be of interest to all those involved in the research and development of petrochemical and machinery industries, as well as lecturers and students specializing in this field.

Table of Contents

1. The Definition and Classification of Lubricants. 2. The General Properties of Lubricants. The functional properties of lubricants. Criteria for defining temperature regions for the application of lubricants. Service life of lubricants. Surface properties. The physiological properties of lubricants. The effects of lubricants on sealing materials. 3. Types of Lubricants and their Compositions. Gaseous lubricants. Liquid lubricants. Lubricating greases. Solid lubricants. Biodegradable lubricants. 4. Additives. Antioxidants (oxidation inhibitors). Detergents and dispersants. Synergism between antioxidant and detergent-dispersant additives. Rust, corrosion and fatigue inhibitors. Modifiers of viscosity and viscosity-temperature characteristics. Pour-point depressants. Anti-foams. Emulsifiers and demulsifiers. Extreme pressure, anti-seizure, lubricity and anti-wear additives. Miscellaneous additives. 5. The Classification and Application of Liquid Lubricants. Internal Combustion Engine Oils. Aircraft oils. Compressor oils. Steam engine oils. Turbine oils. Bearing or machine oils. Gear oils. Hydraulic oils (hydraulic fluids). Metal-working lubricants. Special fluids. 6. Types and Applications of Lubricating Greases. Classification of greases according to machine parts lubricated. Multi-purpose greases. Classification of greases by types of machine. Subject index. (References are included at the end of each chapter.)

Details

No. of pages:
703
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080875873

V. Stepina

Prague, Czechoslovakia

V. Vesely

Bratislava, Czechoslovakia

