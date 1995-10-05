Lubricants and Lubrication

These proceedings review progress in the development of lubricants and in the understanding of the phenomena of lubrication.

The contents include papers on the impact of automotive technology and environmental factors upon lubricant requirements, elasto-hydrodynamic lubrication, boundary lubrication, machine elements, bio-tribology, metal forming, rheology, lubricated wear and very thin film (nano metre) lubrication. Presented by leading scientists from 22 different countries, these proceedings provide an up-to-date review of developments in this field.