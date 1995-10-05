Lubricants and Lubrication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444822635, 9780080875941

Lubricants and Lubrication

1st Edition

Editors: G. Dalmaz T.H.C. Childs D. Dowson C.M. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080875941
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th October 1995
Page Count: 693
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

These proceedings review progress in the development of lubricants and in the understanding of the phenomena of lubrication.

The contents include papers on the impact of automotive technology and environmental factors upon lubricant requirements, elasto-hydrodynamic lubrication, boundary lubrication, machine elements, bio-tribology, metal forming, rheology, lubricated wear and very thin film (nano metre) lubrication. Presented by leading scientists from 22 different countries, these proceedings provide an up-to-date review of developments in this field.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Sessions I: Opening Session. In Memorium: Professor Maurice Godet (1930-1993). (G. Dalmaz). Keynote address: Effect of automotive technology and environmental factors on lubricant requirements (T.W. Bates). II: Lubricants. Papers by: R.C. Coy, Y. Michopoulos, J.P.T. Wilkinson, A. Kabuya, J.L. Bozet, S. Sasanuma, K. Matsubara, D.J. Schipper, O. Maathuis, A.A. Lubrecht, Y. Berthier. III: Bio-Tribology. Papers by: K. Ikeuchi, H. Forster, J. Fisher, D. Dowson, V. Wright, G. McClure, Z.M. Jin, J. Fisher, B.J. Tighe, M. Kothare, J.F. Booker, D.L. Bartel. IV: Machine Elements (1). Papers by: J.F. Maston, D.C. Barton, M.-T. Ma, C.M. Taylor, B.J. Briscoe, P.S. Thomas, P.M. Cann, H.A. Spikes. VI: Rheology. Papers by: S. Bair, P. Vergne, P.L. Wong, S. Lingard, A. Cameron, P. Prat, P. Vergne, M. Pochard, J. Sicre. VII: E.H.L. (1). Papers by: R.W. Snidle, H.P. Evans, J. Seabra, A. Sottomayor, A. compos, L. Ferreira, F. Chevalier, A.A. Lubrecht, P.M.E. Cann, F. Colin, G. Dalmaz, C.H. Venner, A.A. Lubrecht. VIII: Machine Elements (2): Gas Bearings. Papers by: T. Ohsumi, K. Ikeuchi, I. Iordanoff, P. Hermel, P. Stefan, K. Hayashi, K. Hirasata. IX: Lubricated Wear. Papers by: K. Meyer, U. Stolz, P. Rehbein, E. Onsøyen, Y. Yang, A.A. Torrance. X: Machine elements (3). Papers by: R.I. Taylor, M.A. Brown, D.M. Thompson, C.D. Radcliffe, D. Dowson, M.-T. Ma, I. Sherrington, E.H. Smith. XI: Boundary Lubrication (1). Papers by: K.C. Ludema, J.S. Sheasby, T.A. Caughlin, H. Muraki, H. Wada, H. Mansuy, P. Beccat, Y. Huiban, T. Palermo, B. Desbat. XII: Machine Elements (4). Papers by: J.J. Chapman, J.E.L. Simmons, D. Horner, B. Vincent, P. Maspeyrot, J. Frêne. XIII: Very Thin Film (nano metre) Lubrication. Papers by: J.-M. Georges, A. Tonck, D. Mazuyer, J.-L. Loubet, E. Georges, G. Guangteng, H.A. Spikes, J.C. Enthoven, H.A. Spikes. XIV: EHL (2). Papers by: M. Smeeth, P.M. Cann, H.A. Spikes, A. Arvanitake, B.J. Briscoe, M.J. Adams, S.A. Johnson, S. Boedo, J.F. Booker, M.J. Wilkie, H. van Leeuwen, G. Haagh, P. van Bavel. XV: EHL (3). Papers by: Z.M. Jin, D. Dowson, J. Fisher, J.A. Greenwood, G.E. Morales-Espejel, D. Dowson, D. Wang. XVI: Machine Elements (5): Bearings. Papers by: D. Dowson, A.O. Mian, C.M. Taylor, C. Cieslicki, K. Krezeminski, M. Arghir, V. Lucas, F. Frêne. XVII: Boundary Lubrication (2). Papers by: D. Cooper, A.J. Moore, G. Bartelt, M. Kasrai, M. Fuller, M. Scani, Z. Yin, R.W. Brunner, G.M. Bancroft, M.E. Fleet, K. Fyfe, K.H. Tan.

Details

No. of pages:
693
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080875941

About the Editor

G. Dalmaz

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Mechanique des Contacts, INSA de Lyon, France

T.H.C. Childs

D. Dowson

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering/University of Leeds/Leeds/UK

C.M. Taylor

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.