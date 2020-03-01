LPWAN Technologies for IoT and M2M Applications
1st Edition
Editors: Bharat Chaudhari Marco Zennaro
Paperback ISBN: 9780128188804
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 325
Description
LPWAN Technologies for IoT and M2M Applications provides insight into LPWAN technologies, also presenting a wide range of applications and a discussion on security issues and future challenges and research directions. This book is a beneficial and insightful resource for university researchers, graduate students and R&D engineers who are designing networks and implementing IoT applications. To support new requirements for this emerging industry, a new paradigm of Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) has recently evolved, including LoRa, Sigfox and NB-IoT, hence this book presents the latest updates.
Key Features
- Provides a one-stop guide to the technical details of various low power, long range technologies, such as LoRa, LoRaWAN, Sigfox and NB-IoT
- Compares and contrasts the different technologies and their perspectives
- Presents applications for Internet of Things and smart cities
- Includes advice on selecting the right technology for an application
- Contains a final chapter on direction and future research challenges
Readership
Mobile and wireless communications engineers, IT engineers, electronic engineers, graduate students and industry R&D engineers
About the Editor
Bharat Chaudhari
Marco Zennaro
