LPWAN Technologies for IoT and M2M Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128188804

LPWAN Technologies for IoT and M2M Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Bharat Chaudhari Marco Zennaro
Paperback ISBN: 9780128188804
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 325
Description

LPWAN Technologies for IoT and M2M Applications provides insight into LPWAN technologies, also presenting a wide range of applications and a discussion on security issues and future challenges and research directions. This book is a beneficial and insightful resource for university researchers, graduate students and R&D engineers who are designing networks and implementing IoT applications. To support new requirements for this emerging industry, a new paradigm of Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) has recently evolved, including LoRa, Sigfox and NB-IoT, hence this book presents the latest updates.

Key Features

  • Provides a one-stop guide to the technical details of various low power, long range technologies, such as LoRa, LoRaWAN, Sigfox and NB-IoT
  • Compares and contrasts the different technologies and their perspectives
  • Presents applications for Internet of Things and smart cities
  • Includes advice on selecting the right technology for an application
  • Contains a final chapter on direction and future research challenges

Readership

Mobile and wireless communications engineers, IT engineers, electronic engineers, graduate students and industry R&D engineers

About the Editor

