LPN to RN Transitions

UNIT ONE: ESSENTIAL SKILLS TO BEGIN YOUR TRANSITION

1. Honoring Your Past, Planning Your Future

2. Assessing Yourself and Designing Success

3. Study Habits and Test-Taking Skills

UNIT TWO: THE PROFESSION AND DISCIPLINE OF REGISTERED NURSING

4. Distinguishing the RN Role from the LPN/LVN Role

5. Using Nursing Theory to Guide Professional Practice

6. Providing Patient-Centered Care Through the Nursing Process

7 .Critical and Diagnostic Thinking for Better Clinical Judgment

UNIT THREE: THE RN AS PROVIDER OF CARE

8. Practicing Evidence-Based Decision Making

9. Communicating with Patients and Co-Workers

10. Teaching Patients and Their Families

11. The Nurses, Ideas, and Forces That Define the Profession

12. Upholding Legal and Ethical Principles

13. Care and Safety Standards, Competence, and Nurse Accountability

UNIT FOUR: THE RN AS MANAGER OF CARE

14. Leading, Delegating, and Collaborating

15. Promoting Healthful Living in the Primary Care Setting

16. Managing Care in Secondary and Tertiary Health Care

UNIT FIVE: LOOK HOW FAR YOU HAVE COME, PREPARING FOR TRANSITIONS TO COME

17. Reflecting on Your Transition

18. Prepare Now to Pass NCLEX-RN®

Appendices:

