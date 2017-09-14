LPN to RN Transitions
4th Edition
Description
LPN to RN Transitions, 4th Edition makes it easy for you to take the next step in your nursing career with all of the essential information you need to pursue your RN degree and practice as a registered nurse. This new edition includes practical information on role transition, cultural competency, delegation, classroom study habits, professional writing, and more. Plus, newly-revised chapters provide the latest information for one complete, indispensable resource to help you succeed in everything from the classroom to clinical practice!
Key Features
- Improved organization gives you a clear vision of what the profession of nursing encompasses and ends with a career-affirming review of the path you must travel to reach the goal of registered nurse.
- Critical thinking questions give you practice applying the critical-thinking skills you will need on the job.
- Clear, succinct coverage helps you focus on the issues that an RN must address for a successful practice.
- FYI boxes encourage you to think about how your day-to-day interactions will change as an RN.
- Additional illustrations create a more engaging reading experience.
- Revised table of contents helps you quickly locate information.
- Casual writing style makes it easier to read the text and gain practical advice.
- Key Terms and Key Points help you learn vocabulary words central to the topic discussed.
- Learning objectives in each chapter orient you to the broad range of topics that will be emphasized in the RN curriculum.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: ESSENTIAL SKILLS TO BEGIN YOUR TRANSITION
1. Honoring Your Past, Planning Your Future
2. Assessing Yourself and Designing Success
3. Study Habits and Test-Taking Skills
UNIT TWO: THE PROFESSION AND DISCIPLINE OF REGISTERED NURSING
4. Distinguishing the RN Role from the LPN/LVN Role
5. Using Nursing Theory to Guide Professional Practice
6. Providing Patient-Centered Care Through the Nursing Process
7 .Critical and Diagnostic Thinking for Better Clinical Judgment
UNIT THREE: THE RN AS PROVIDER OF CARE
8. Practicing Evidence-Based Decision Making
9. Communicating with Patients and Co-Workers
10. Teaching Patients and Their Families
11. The Nurses, Ideas, and Forces That Define the Profession
12. Upholding Legal and Ethical Principles
13. Care and Safety Standards, Competence, and Nurse Accountability
UNIT FOUR: THE RN AS MANAGER OF CARE
14. Leading, Delegating, and Collaborating
15. Promoting Healthful Living in the Primary Care Setting
16. Managing Care in Secondary and Tertiary Health Care
UNIT FIVE: LOOK HOW FAR YOU HAVE COME, PREPARING FOR TRANSITIONS TO COME
17. Reflecting on Your Transition
18. Prepare Now to Pass NCLEX-RN®
Appendices:
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 14th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323474122
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323473897
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323401517
About the Author
Lora Claywell
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Academic Initiatives, Digital Med, Inc., St. Louis, MO