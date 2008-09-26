LPN to RN Transitions - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323058797, 9781416069829

LPN to RN Transitions

2nd Edition

Authors: Lora Claywell Lora Claywell
eBook ISBN: 9781416069829
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th September 2008
Page Count: 384
Description

With all of the essential information you need to pursue your RN degree and practice as an RN, LPN to RN Transitions, 2nd Edition makes it easy to take the next step in your nursing career. This edition includes practical information on classroom study habits, professional writing, knowledge and skills acquisition, and more to help you succeed in everything from the classroom to clinical practice. Plus, seven new chapters provide the latest information for one complete, indispensable resource!

Key Features

  • Past, Present and Future: Assessing Your Accomplishments chapter introduces topics covered throughout the book.
  • FYI boxes ensure you get the most from each chapter by highlighting important information.
  • Exercises test your knowledge of each chapter’s content to help you learn and retain information.
  • Critical Thinking Questions help you apply knowledge from the book to real-life situations and sharpen your critical thinking skills for clinical practice.

Table of Contents

Part One: Transitioning to the Student Role

Section 1: Understanding Yourself

1. Past, Present, and Future: Assessing Your Accomplishments

2. Identifying Individual Tools

3. Personal Empowerment Skills


Section 2: Becoming a Successful Student

4. Classroom Study Habits That Work

5. Arranging and Accessing Support for Your Professional Move

6. Basic Math Review: Preparing for Medication Calculations – NEW!

7. Writing Professionally – NEW!


Part Two: Transitioning to the Registered Nurse Role

Section 3: Understanding the Difference Between LPN and RN

8. Role Transition

9. Nursing: Past and Present Influences

10. Educational Pathways and Expanded Roles – NEW!


Part Three: The RN as Provider of Care

Section 4: Foundational Concepts

11. Nursing Theory: Guiding Professional Practice – NEW!

12. Understanding the Nursing Process – NEW!

13. Thinking and Judgment


Section 5: Incorporating Knowledge Into Practice

14. Knowledge and Skill Acquisition

15. Evidence-Based Practice – NEW!


Section 6: Essential Functions

16. The RN as a Communicator

17. The RN as a Teacher


Part Four: The RN as Manager of Care

Section 7: Managing the Consumer in the Health-Illness Continuum

18. The RN as a Manager of Care

19. Primary Health Care: Factors Influencing Health Promotion

20. Managing Care in Secondary and Tertiary Health Care


Part Five: The RN as Member of the Discipline

Section 8: Implementing the Member of the Discipline Role

21. The RN as Researcher

22. Ethical and Legal Considerations – NEW!

23. Putting It All Together


Appendix A: Math Practice Problem Answers

Appendix B: A Patient’s Bill of Rights

Appendix C: NANDA Nursing Diagnoses

Details

About the Author

Lora Claywell

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Academic Initiatives, Digital Med, Inc., St. Louis, MO

