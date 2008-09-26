LPN to RN Transitions
2nd Edition
Description
With all of the essential information you need to pursue your RN degree and practice as an RN, LPN to RN Transitions, 2nd Edition makes it easy to take the next step in your nursing career. This edition includes practical information on classroom study habits, professional writing, knowledge and skills acquisition, and more to help you succeed in everything from the classroom to clinical practice. Plus, seven new chapters provide the latest information for one complete, indispensable resource!
Key Features
- Past, Present and Future: Assessing Your Accomplishments chapter introduces topics covered throughout the book.
- FYI boxes ensure you get the most from each chapter by highlighting important information.
- Exercises test your knowledge of each chapter’s content to help you learn and retain information.
- Critical Thinking Questions help you apply knowledge from the book to real-life situations and sharpen your critical thinking skills for clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Part One: Transitioning to the Student Role
Section 1: Understanding Yourself
1. Past, Present, and Future: Assessing Your Accomplishments
2. Identifying Individual Tools
3. Personal Empowerment Skills
Section 2: Becoming a Successful Student
4. Classroom Study Habits That Work
5. Arranging and Accessing Support for Your Professional Move
6. Basic Math Review: Preparing for Medication Calculations – NEW!
7. Writing Professionally – NEW!
Part Two: Transitioning to the Registered Nurse Role
Section 3: Understanding the Difference Between LPN and RN
8. Role Transition
9. Nursing: Past and Present Influences
10. Educational Pathways and Expanded Roles – NEW!
Part Three: The RN as Provider of Care
Section 4: Foundational Concepts
11. Nursing Theory: Guiding Professional Practice – NEW!
12. Understanding the Nursing Process – NEW!
13. Thinking and Judgment
Section 5: Incorporating Knowledge Into Practice
14. Knowledge and Skill Acquisition
15. Evidence-Based Practice – NEW!
Section 6: Essential Functions
16. The RN as a Communicator
17. The RN as a Teacher
Part Four: The RN as Manager of Care
Section 7: Managing the Consumer in the Health-Illness Continuum
18. The RN as a Manager of Care
19. Primary Health Care: Factors Influencing Health Promotion
20. Managing Care in Secondary and Tertiary Health Care
Part Five: The RN as Member of the Discipline
Section 8: Implementing the Member of the Discipline Role
21. The RN as Researcher
22. Ethical and Legal Considerations – NEW!
23. Putting It All Together
Appendix A: Math Practice Problem Answers
Appendix B: A Patient’s Bill of Rights
Appendix C: NANDA Nursing Diagnoses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 26th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069829
About the Author
Lora Claywell
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Academic Initiatives, Digital Med, Inc., St. Louis, MO
