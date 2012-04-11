Since publication of the first edition, Lower Extremity Soft Tissue & Cutaneous Plastic Surgery has attracted wide acclaim for its superb illustrations, clear step-by-step approach, thoroughness and practicality. Progressing from basic information on instruments and principles of tissue handling through to complex techniques, no surgeon of the foot and ankle will want to be without this authoritative text which will aid in their recognition of conditions and provide a suitable method of treatment with the latest surgical techniques.

This second edition provides additional information regarding the current techniques of suturing, aseptic and sterile techniques, vascular anatomy, incisional and excisional procedures, cutaneous flaps and grafts as well as reconstructive and plastic surgical techniques. Four new chapters have been added along with numerous new photographs and illustrations. Emphasis is placed on plastic surgery techniques that are applicable on the foot, ankle and lower leg whenever possible.