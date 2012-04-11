Lower Extremity Soft Tissue & Cutaneous Plastic Surgery
2nd Edition
Description
Since publication of the first edition, Lower Extremity Soft Tissue & Cutaneous Plastic Surgery has attracted wide acclaim for its superb illustrations, clear step-by-step approach, thoroughness and practicality. Progressing from basic information on instruments and principles of tissue handling through to complex techniques, no surgeon of the foot and ankle will want to be without this authoritative text which will aid in their recognition of conditions and provide a suitable method of treatment with the latest surgical techniques.
This second edition provides additional information regarding the current techniques of suturing, aseptic and sterile techniques, vascular anatomy, incisional and excisional procedures, cutaneous flaps and grafts as well as reconstructive and plastic surgical techniques. Four new chapters have been added along with numerous new photographs and illustrations. Emphasis is placed on plastic surgery techniques that are applicable on the foot, ankle and lower leg whenever possible.
Key Features
- Over 1,300 superb full color illustrations
- Practical step-by-step instructions of all the major techniques
- Suitable for all surgeons performing reconstructive or plastic surgery on the lower limb
Table of Contents
List of contributors
Foreword
Preface
Abbreviations
Introduction
Chapter 1. Preoperative patient evaluation - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 2. Cutaneous anatomy and its surgical implications - Mary E Crawford
Chapter 3. Vascular anatomy and its surgical implications- John S Steinberg, Andrew J Meyr, Christopher E Attinger
Chapter 4. Surgical principles - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 5. Basic instruments and tissue handling - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 6. Anesthesia - Mary E Crawford
Chapter 7. Aseptic techniques - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 8. Hemostatic techniques - Mary E Crawford
Chapter 9. Suture materials and techniques - Dennis N Gusman
Chapter 10. Wound-healing properties - Mary E Crawford
Chapter 11. Digital medical photography - Christopher J Lamy
Chapter 12. Excisional techniques and procedures - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 13. Biopsy techniques - G Dock Dockery, Bradley W Bakotic
Chapter 14. Flap classification and survival factors - Mary E Crawford
Chapter 15. V–Y and Y–V plasty - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 16. Z and W skin plasty - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 17. Advancement and rotational flaps - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 18. Transpositional flaps - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 19. Skin grafts - Peter A Blume, Jonathan J Key
Chapter 20. Autografts, allografts and xenografts in cutaneous surgery - Mary E Crawford
Chapter 21. Soft tissue considerations in partial-foot amputations - Gary P Jolly, Thomas Zgonis
Chapter 22. The role of microsurgical-free flaps in foot and ankle surgery - Chris E Attinger, Mark W Clemens, Ivica Ducic, Eric B Unger, Lawrence B Colen
Chapter 23. The use of local muscle flaps in foot and ankle reconstruction - Chris E Attinger, Mark W Clemens, Mark M Levin, Charles Zelen
Chapter 24. Nail and periungual reconstruction - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 25. Digital procedures - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 26. Foot and ankle benign soft tissue masses - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 27. Surgical dressings - Mary E Crawford
Chapter 28. Scars - G Dock Dockery
Chapter 29. Negative pressure wound threapy in lower extremity reconstruction - Neal M Blitz, John S Steinberg
Chapter 30. Surgical complications and their treatments - Mary E Crawford
Chapter 31. Leg ulcer management - Carlos A Charles, Anna F Falabella, Adlolfo C Fernandez-Obregon
Chapter 32. Dressings and postoperative care - May Leveriza-Oh, Tania J Phillips
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2012
- Published:
- 11th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049514
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702031366
About the Author
G Dockery
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow & Past Board of Directors, American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons; Fellow, American College of Foot & Ankle Pediatrics; Fellow, American Society of Podiatric Dermatology; Fellow, American College of Foot & Ankle Orthopedics; Board Certified in Foot & Ankle Surgery, American Board of Podiatric Surgery; Board Certified in Podiatric Orthopedics, American Board of Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine; Chairman of the Board and Director of Scientific Affairs, International Foot & Ankle Foundation for Education and Research; Edmonds, Washington, USA
Mary Crawford
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow, Past Board of Director and President, American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons; Fellow, American College of Foot & Ankle Pediatrics; Board Certified in Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery, American Board of Podiatric Surgery; Instructor, Department of Foot & Ankle Surgery, Swedish Podiatric Surgical Residency Program, Swedish Medical Center, First Hill Campus, Seattle, Washington; Chair, Board of Medical Advisors, International Foot & Ankle Foundation for Education and Research, Edmonds, Washington; Private Practice, Ankle & Foot Clinic of Everett, Everett, Washington, USA