Lower Extremity Soft Tissue & Cutaneous Plastic Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702031366, 9780702049514

Lower Extremity Soft Tissue & Cutaneous Plastic Surgery

2nd Edition

Authors: G Dockery Mary Crawford
eBook ISBN: 9780702049514
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702031366
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 11th April 2012
Page Count: 520
Description

Since publication of the first edition, Lower Extremity Soft Tissue & Cutaneous Plastic Surgery has attracted wide acclaim for its superb illustrations, clear step-by-step approach, thoroughness and practicality. Progressing from basic information on instruments and principles of tissue handling through to complex techniques, no surgeon of the foot and ankle will want to be without this authoritative text which will aid in their recognition of conditions and provide a suitable method of treatment with the latest surgical techniques.

This second edition provides additional information regarding the current techniques of suturing, aseptic and sterile techniques, vascular anatomy, incisional and excisional procedures, cutaneous flaps and grafts as well as reconstructive and plastic surgical techniques. Four new chapters have been added along with numerous new photographs and illustrations. Emphasis is placed on plastic surgery techniques that are applicable on the foot, ankle and lower leg whenever possible.

Key Features

  • Over 1,300 superb full color illustrations
  • Practical step-by-step instructions of all the major techniques
  • Suitable for all surgeons performing reconstructive or plastic surgery on the lower limb

Table of Contents

List of contributors
Foreword  
Preface  
Abbreviations  

Introduction  

Chapter 1. Preoperative patient evaluation - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 2. Cutaneous anatomy and its surgical implications - Mary E Crawford

Chapter 3. Vascular anatomy and its surgical implications- John S Steinberg, Andrew J Meyr, Christopher E Attinger

Chapter 4. Surgical principles - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 5. Basic instruments and tissue handling - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 6. Anesthesia - Mary E Crawford

Chapter 7. Aseptic techniques - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 8. Hemostatic techniques - Mary E Crawford

Chapter 9. Suture materials and techniques - Dennis N Gusman

Chapter 10. Wound-healing properties - Mary E Crawford

Chapter 11. Digital medical photography - Christopher J Lamy

Chapter 12. Excisional techniques and procedures - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 13. Biopsy techniques - G Dock Dockery, Bradley W Bakotic

Chapter 14. Flap classification and survival factors - Mary E Crawford

Chapter 15. V–Y and Y–V plasty - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 16. Z and W skin plasty - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 17. Advancement and rotational flaps - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 18. Transpositional flaps - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 19. Skin grafts - Peter A Blume, Jonathan J Key

Chapter 20. Autografts, allografts and xenografts in cutaneous surgery - Mary E Crawford

Chapter 21. Soft tissue considerations in partial-foot amputations - Gary P Jolly, Thomas Zgonis

Chapter 22. The role of microsurgical-free flaps in foot and ankle surgery - Chris E Attinger, Mark W Clemens, Ivica Ducic, Eric B Unger, Lawrence B Colen

Chapter 23. The use of local muscle flaps in foot and ankle reconstruction - Chris E Attinger, Mark W Clemens, Mark M Levin, Charles Zelen

Chapter 24. Nail and periungual reconstruction - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 25. Digital procedures - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 26. Foot and ankle benign soft tissue masses - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 27. Surgical dressings - Mary E Crawford

Chapter 28. Scars - G Dock Dockery

Chapter 29. Negative pressure wound threapy in lower extremity reconstruction - Neal M Blitz, John S Steinberg

Chapter 30. Surgical complications and their treatments - Mary E Crawford

Chapter 31. Leg ulcer management - Carlos A Charles, Anna F Falabella, Adlolfo C Fernandez-Obregon

Chapter 32. Dressings and postoperative care - May Leveriza-Oh, Tania J Phillips

Index

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702049514
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702031366

About the Author

G Dockery

Affiliations and Expertise

Fellow & Past Board of Directors, American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons; Fellow, American College of Foot & Ankle Pediatrics; Fellow, American Society of Podiatric Dermatology; Fellow, American College of Foot & Ankle Orthopedics; Board Certified in Foot & Ankle Surgery, American Board of Podiatric Surgery; Board Certified in Podiatric Orthopedics, American Board of Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine; Chairman of the Board and Director of Scientific Affairs, International Foot & Ankle Foundation for Education and Research; Edmonds, Washington, USA

Mary Crawford

Affiliations and Expertise

Fellow, Past Board of Director and President, American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons; Fellow, American College of Foot & Ankle Pediatrics; Board Certified in Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery, American Board of Podiatric Surgery; Instructor, Department of Foot & Ankle Surgery, Swedish Podiatric Surgical Residency Program, Swedish Medical Center, First Hill Campus, Seattle, Washington; Chair, Board of Medical Advisors, International Foot & Ankle Foundation for Education and Research, Edmonds, Washington; Private Practice, Ankle & Foot Clinic of Everett, Everett, Washington, USA

