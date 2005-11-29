Lower Extremity Soft Tissue & Cutaneous Plastic Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Unlike any other podiatric text available, this new textbook focuses on the treatment of skin and soft tissue problems of the foot and ankle area using techniques borrowed from facial plastic surgery, hand reconstructive surgery and general soft tissue plastic surgery fields and modified to be used on the foot and ankle areas. This textbook provides a detailed outline and description of evaluating, examining and documenting lower extremity skin and soft tissue conditions. It addresses these problems with a variety of techniques including suturing, incisional and excisional techniques, along with the appropriate reconstructive and plastic surgical procedures for each condition.
Key Features
- Includes all current techniques of revisional skin surgery and basic plastic surgery
- Features an abundance of illustrations and photographs.
- Reviews topics such as Preoperative Patient Evaluation, Cutaneous Anatomy, and Surgical Principles of Lower Extremity Surgery to prepare readers for studying the surgical techniques outlined in the text.
- Covers excisional techniques and biopsy techniques as they pertain to the foot and ankle.
- Outlines and defines the use of plastic surgery techniques - V-Y and Y-V; Z-plasty and W-plasty - for conditions of the foot and ankle and lower leg. These techniques can be used in the foot and ankle region for scar contracture which is a frequent complication of lower extremity surgery.
- Includes multiple examples of appropriate techniques for correction of toenail and digital deformities.
- Presents a large number of lower extremity soft tissue masses with the appropriate techniques for surgical management.
- Outlines the specific indications and techniques for performing the advancement and rotation flaps for the lower extremity; these can be used to provide coverage for soft tissue defects.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 Preoperative Patient Evaluation
Chapter 2 Cutaneous Anatomy and Its Surgical Implications
Chapter 3 Surgical Principles
Chapter 4 Basic Instruments and Tissue Handling
Chapter 5 Anesthesia
Chapter 6 Hemostatic Techniques
Chapter 7 Suture Materials and Techniques
Chapter 8 Wound Healing Properties
Chapter 9 An Introduction to Digital Medical Photography
Chapter 10 Excisional Techniques and Procedures
Chapter 11 Biopsy Techniques
Chapter 12 Flap Classification and Survival Factors
Chapter 13 V–Y and Y–V Plasty
Chapter 14 Z and W Skin Plasty
Chapter 15 Advancement and Rotational Flaps
Chapter 16 Transpositional Flaps
Chapter 17 Skin Grafts
Chapter 18 Autografts, Allografts and Xenografts in Cutaneous Surgery
Chapter 19 Soft Tissue Considerations in Partial Foot Amputations
Chapter 20 The Role of Microsurgical Free Flaps in Foot and Ankle Surgery
Chapter 21 The Use of Local Muscle Flaps in Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
Chapter 22 Nail and Periungual Reconstruction
Chapter 23 Digital Procedures
Chapter 24 Foot and Ankle Benign Soft Tissue Masses
Chapter 25 Surgical Dressings
Chapter 26 Scars
Chapter 27 Vacuum Assisted Closure® in Lower Extremity Reconstruction
Chapter 28 Surgical Complications and Their Treatments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2006
- Published:
- 29th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048821
About the Author
G Dockery
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow & Past Board of Directors, American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons; Fellow, American College of Foot & Ankle Pediatrics; Fellow, American Society of Podiatric Dermatology; Fellow, American College of Foot & Ankle Orthopedics; Board Certified in Foot & Ankle Surgery, American Board of Podiatric Surgery; Board Certified in Podiatric Orthopedics, American Board of Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine; Chairman of the Board and Director of Scientific Affairs, International Foot & Ankle Foundation for Education and Research; Edmonds, Washington, USA
Mary Crawford
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow, Past Board of Director and President, American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons; Fellow, American College of Foot & Ankle Pediatrics; Board Certified in Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery, American Board of Podiatric Surgery; Instructor, Department of Foot & Ankle Surgery, Swedish Podiatric Surgical Residency Program, Swedish Medical Center, First Hill Campus, Seattle, Washington; Chair, Board of Medical Advisors, International Foot & Ankle Foundation for Education and Research, Edmonds, Washington; Private Practice, Ankle & Foot Clinic of Everett, Everett, Washington, USA