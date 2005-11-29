Lower Extremity Soft Tissue & Cutaneous Plastic Surgery

Unlike any other podiatric text available, this new textbook focuses on the treatment of skin and soft tissue problems of the foot and ankle area using techniques borrowed from facial plastic surgery, hand reconstructive surgery and general soft tissue plastic surgery fields and modified to be used on the foot and ankle areas. This textbook provides a detailed outline and description of evaluating, examining and documenting lower extremity skin and soft tissue conditions. It addresses these problems with a variety of techniques including suturing, incisional and excisional techniques, along with the appropriate reconstructive and plastic surgical procedures for each condition.