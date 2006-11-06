Low Vision Manual
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Ophthalmology for low vision
Epidemiology of low vision
Visual impairment in the young
Visual impairment in the working age person
Visual impairment in the elderly
Low vision assessment
The psychology of low vision
Refracting the low-vision patient
The assessment of visual function
The assessment of functional vision
Low vision hardware
Magnification
Hand magnifiers - advantages and disadvantages
Stand magnifiers - advantages and disadvantages
Spectacle magnifiers - advantages and disadvantages
Telescopes magnifiers - advantages and disadvantages
Electronic vision enhancement systems
Non-optical and sensorial aids
Low vision rehabilitation
Rehabilitation services
Low-vision therapy
Functional visual loss
Rehabilitation: a multidisciplinary approach
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 6th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702034992
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750618151
About the Editor
Jonathan Jackson
Affiliations and Expertise
Ophthalmology & Vision Science, Queen's University Belfast, UK
James Wolffsohn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Ophthalmic Research Group, Aston University, Birmingham, UK