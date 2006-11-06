Low Vision Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750618151, 9780702034992

Low Vision Manual

1st Edition

Editors: Jonathan Jackson James Wolffsohn
eBook ISBN: 9780702034992
Paperback ISBN: 9780750618151
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th November 2006
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Ophthalmology for low vision
Epidemiology of low vision
Visual impairment in the young
Visual impairment in the working age person
Visual impairment in the elderly
Low vision assessment
The psychology of low vision
Refracting the low-vision patient
The assessment of visual function
The assessment of functional vision
Low vision hardware
Magnification
Hand magnifiers - advantages and disadvantages
Stand magnifiers - advantages and disadvantages
Spectacle magnifiers - advantages and disadvantages
Telescopes magnifiers - advantages and disadvantages
Electronic vision enhancement systems
Non-optical and sensorial aids
Low vision rehabilitation
Rehabilitation services
Low-vision therapy
Functional visual loss
Rehabilitation: a multidisciplinary approach

About the Editor

Jonathan Jackson

Ophthalmology & Vision Science, Queen's University Belfast, UK

James Wolffsohn

Professor, Ophthalmic Research Group, Aston University, Birmingham, UK

