Low Temperatures and Electric Power covers the proceeding of the symposium entitled ""Cryogenics in Fuel and Power Technology"" which was held in March 24-28, 1969 in London, United Kingdom. Said symposium deals with the improvement of systems for electric power and liquid natural gas delivery. The book takes on the problems of the electric power industry, large-scale refrigeration, and cryogenics, and gives different proposals for superconduction, cooling of systems, transfer of liquid natural gas, heat exchange, and energy storage. The text is recommended for electrical engineers and scientists, especially those who work for the government and aim to improve national power systems and delivery of liquid natural gas.

Table of Contents



Foreword

List of participants

Communications

Section 1 Preliminary

Problems of the Electrical Power Industry

Problems of Large-Scale Refrigeration

Cryogenic Power Transmission

Section 2 Electric Power and Liquefied Natural Gas

A Total Energy Transfer System for LNG and Electric Power

Section 3 D.C. Transmission

Basic Problems of d.c. Power Transmission by Cryogenic Cables

Electrical Energy Transmission via a Direct Current Superconductor Cable

A Model for a Direct Current Hyper Conducting Cryo-Cable

A.C. Losses in Superconductors

Section 4 A.C. Transmission

Composite Conductors for a Superconducting A.C. Power Transmission Cable

A "Superconducting Link" for Laboratory Tests on Conductors for Superconducting Cables

A Comparison of Superconducting and Cryo-Resistive Power Cables

Electrical Considerations for an A.C. Superconducting Cable

Section 5 Cooling of Transmission Lines

Refrigeration and Circulation of Helium in Superconducting Power Cables

A General Study of Problems Associated with the Cooling of a Direct Current Superconducting Cable

Cooling of Superconducting Cables

Special Cryogenic Problems on the Performance of Superconducting Cables

Section 6 Miscellaneous Topics Relating to Transmission

Protection of Superconducting Devices against Overload. Dimensional Characteristics

The Cool-Down of Long Ducts

Refrigeration of Cryoelectrotechnical Apparatus. Problem of Electrical Connections

Motors, Generators and Flux Pumps

Section 7 Superconducting Materials

Elaboration and Application of NbTi and Nb3Sn Superconductors

Stable Superconductors and Their Uses

Effect of Temperature on the Critical Current Density of Nb-44 wt% Ti Alloy

Section 8 Motors, Generators, Transformers

A Model Superconducting Motor

Aspects of a Superconducting Winding for a 3250 hp Motor

The Cryostat and Refrigerator for a 3250 hp Superconducting Motor

Semi-Superconductive Rotary Machine

Development Work for the Construction of a Prototype Cryo-Transformer

Section 9 Rectifiers

Superconducting Rectifiers

Section 10 Magnetic Suspension

Magnetic Suspension and Guidance of High Speed Vehicles

Section 11 Cryogenics

An Industrial Gas Refrigerating Machine for the Temperature Range from Room Temperature Down to 20°K and Lower

Closed Cycle Refrigeration of a Superconducting Magnet

Materials

Section 12 Dielectric Strength of Helium

Parameters Involved in the Electrical Breakdown of Liquid Helium

High Voltage Dielectric Behavior of Liquid and Hypercritical Helium

Some Problems of Heat Exchange on Surfaces of Cylindrical Bodies

Cooldown of Systems Elements in the Forced Motion Conditions of the Cooling Agent

Measurements of Nucleate Boiling Heat Transfer to Liquid Helium from a Simulated Superconductor Array with Cooling Channels

Section 13 Energy Storage

Some Fundamental Problems with Superconducting Energy Storages

Study and Construction of an Energy Storing Superconducting Coil

Energy Storage in a Superconducting Winding

Superconductive Energy Storage with a Flux Pump

Future Trends in Cryoelectrotechnics

