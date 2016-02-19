Low Temperatures and Electric Power
1st Edition
Transmission Motors, Transformers and Other Equipment Cryogenics and Properties of Materials
Low Temperatures and Electric Power covers the proceeding of the symposium entitled ""Cryogenics in Fuel and Power Technology"" which was held in March 24-28, 1969 in London, United Kingdom. Said symposium deals with the improvement of systems for electric power and liquid natural gas delivery.
The book takes on the problems of the electric power industry, large-scale refrigeration, and cryogenics, and gives different proposals for superconduction, cooling of systems, transfer of liquid natural gas, heat exchange, and energy storage.
The text is recommended for electrical engineers and scientists, especially those who work for the government and aim to improve national power systems and delivery of liquid natural gas.
Section 1 Preliminary
Problems of the Electrical Power Industry
Problems of Large-Scale Refrigeration
Cryogenic Power Transmission
Section 2 Electric Power and Liquefied Natural Gas
A Total Energy Transfer System for LNG and Electric Power
Section 3 D.C. Transmission
Basic Problems of d.c. Power Transmission by Cryogenic Cables
Electrical Energy Transmission via a Direct Current Superconductor Cable
A Model for a Direct Current Hyper Conducting Cryo-Cable
A.C. Losses in Superconductors
Section 4 A.C. Transmission
Composite Conductors for a Superconducting A.C. Power Transmission Cable
A "Superconducting Link" for Laboratory Tests on Conductors for Superconducting Cables
A Comparison of Superconducting and Cryo-Resistive Power Cables
Electrical Considerations for an A.C. Superconducting Cable
Section 5 Cooling of Transmission Lines
Refrigeration and Circulation of Helium in Superconducting Power Cables
A General Study of Problems Associated with the Cooling of a Direct Current Superconducting Cable
Cooling of Superconducting Cables
Special Cryogenic Problems on the Performance of Superconducting Cables
Section 6 Miscellaneous Topics Relating to Transmission
Protection of Superconducting Devices against Overload. Dimensional Characteristics
The Cool-Down of Long Ducts
Refrigeration of Cryoelectrotechnical Apparatus. Problem of Electrical Connections
Motors, Generators and Flux Pumps
Section 7 Superconducting Materials
Elaboration and Application of NbTi and Nb3Sn Superconductors
Stable Superconductors and Their Uses
Effect of Temperature on the Critical Current Density of Nb-44 wt% Ti Alloy
Section 8 Motors, Generators, Transformers
A Model Superconducting Motor
Aspects of a Superconducting Winding for a 3250 hp Motor
The Cryostat and Refrigerator for a 3250 hp Superconducting Motor
Semi-Superconductive Rotary Machine
Development Work for the Construction of a Prototype Cryo-Transformer
Section 9 Rectifiers
Superconducting Rectifiers
Section 10 Magnetic Suspension
Magnetic Suspension and Guidance of High Speed Vehicles
Section 11 Cryogenics
An Industrial Gas Refrigerating Machine for the Temperature Range from Room Temperature Down to 20°K and Lower
Closed Cycle Refrigeration of a Superconducting Magnet
Materials
Section 12 Dielectric Strength of Helium
Parameters Involved in the Electrical Breakdown of Liquid Helium
High Voltage Dielectric Behavior of Liquid and Hypercritical Helium
Some Problems of Heat Exchange on Surfaces of Cylindrical Bodies
Cooldown of Systems Elements in the Forced Motion Conditions of the Cooling Agent
Measurements of Nucleate Boiling Heat Transfer to Liquid Helium from a Simulated Superconductor Array with Cooling Channels
Section 13 Energy Storage
Some Fundamental Problems with Superconducting Energy Storages
Study and Construction of an Energy Storing Superconducting Coil
Energy Storage in a Superconducting Winding
Superconductive Energy Storage with a Flux Pump
Future Trends in Cryoelectrotechnics
