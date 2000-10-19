Low Temperature Electronics
Low Temperature Electronics: Physics, Devices, Circuits, and Applications summarizes the recent advances in cryoelectronics starting from the fundamentals in physics and semiconductor devices to electronic systems, hybrid superconductor-semiconductor technologies, photonic devices, cryocoolers and thermal management. Furthermore, this book provides an exploration of the currently available theory, research, and technologies related to cryoelectronics, including treatment of the solid state physical properties of the materials used in these systems.
Current applications are found in infrared systems, satellite communications and medical equipment. There are opportunities to expand in newer fields such as wireless and mobile communications, computers, and measurement and scientific equipment. Low temperature operations can offer certain advantages such as higher operational speeds, lower power dissipation, shorter signal transmission times, higher semiconductor and metal thermal conductivities, and improved digital and analog circuit performance.
The computer, telecommunication, and cellular phone market is pushing the semiconductor industry towards the development of very aggressive device and integrated circuit fabrication technologies. This is taking these technologies towards the physical miniaturization limit, where quantum effects and fabrication costs are becoming a technological and economical barrier for further development. In view of these limitations, operation of semiconductor devices and circuits at low temperature (cryogenic temperature) is studied in this book.
@bul:* It is a book intended for a wide audience: students, scientists, technology development engineers, private companies, universities, etc.
- It contains information which is for the first time available as an all-in-one source; Interdisciplinary material is arranged and made compatible in this book
- It is a must as reference source
Students and scientists working in the fields of physics of semiconductor devices and materials, circuits, and systems, as well as for engineers developing new electronic systems for the industry.
- Physics of Silicon at Cryogenic Temperatures
- Silicon Devices and Circuits
- Reliability Aspects of Cryogenic Silicon Technologies
- Radiation Effects and Low-Frequency Noise in Silicon Technologies
- Heterostructure and Compound Semiconductor Devices
- Compound Heterostructure Semiconductor Lasers and Photodetectors
- High-Temperature Superconductors/Semiconductor Hybrid Microwave Devices and Circuits
- Cryocooling and Thermal Management
- Applications, Trends, and Perspectives Index
- 964
- English
- © Academic Press 2001
- 19th October 2000
- Academic Press
- 9780080510507
National Institute for Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE), Puebla, Mexico
McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Interuniversity MicroElectronics Center (IMEC), Leuven, Belgium and Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium
This book provides broad coverage that includes recent advances in cryoelectronics and the fundamentals in physics and semiconductor devices to electronic systems, hybrid technologies, photonic devices, cryocoolers, and thermal management. It also explores the current theory, research, and technologies related to cryoelectronics, including treatment of the solid state physical properties of the material used in such systems as cryocooling and thermal interfacing. Specific chapters discuss the physics of silicon at cryogenic temperatures, silicon devices and circuits, reliability aspects of cyrogenic silicon technologies, radiation effects and low-frequency noise, heterostructure and compound semiconductor devices, compound heterostructure semiconductor lasers and photodetectors, high- temperature hybrid microwave devices and circuits, and cryocooling and thermal management.Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR