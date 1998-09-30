Low Cycle Fatigue and Elasto-Plastic Behaviour of Materials
The 4th International Conference on Low Cycle Fatigue and Elasto-Plastic Behaviour of Materials was held from 7-11 September 1998 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
In response to a call for papers, nearly 200 extended abstracts from 32 countries were submitted to the organizing committee. These papers were presented at the conference as invited lectures or short contributions and as oral or poster presentation. All the papers were presented in poster form in extended poster sessions–a peculiarity of the LCF Conferences which allows an intense, thorough discussion of all contributions.
Each chapter provides a comprehensive overview of a materials class or a given subject. Many contributions could have been included in two or even three chapters and so, in order to give a better overview of the content, the reader will find a subject index, a material index and an author index in the back of the book.
Engineers and researchers interested in the field of fatigue
Chapter headings and selected papers: Isothermal Low Cycle Fatigue; General Aspects. Room and high-temperature low cycle fatigue of lamellar structured TiA1 (R. Ohtani et al.). Cyclic plasticity of cold-worked nickel at high mean stresses (L. Kunz, P. Lukáš). Thermal and Thermo-Mechanical Loading. Thermal and thermal-mechanical fatigue of superalloys, a challenging goal for mechanical tests and models (L. Remy). Low cycle fatigue and thermomechanical fatigue behaviour of coated and uncoated IN738 superalloy (V. Bicego et al.). Thermomechanical fatigue of a coated directionally solidified nickel-base superalloy (R. Kowalewski, H. Mughrabi). Multiaxial Loading. An evaluation of methods for estimating fatigue lives under multiaxial nonproportional variable amplitude loading (D. Socie). Microstructural Aspects. Relationship between cyclic stress-strain response and substructure (A. Plumtree, H.A. Abdel-Raouf). Low-cycle fatigue behaviour of a 316 LN stainless steel at 77 K and associated structural transformation (M. Botshekan et al.). Influence of Environmental Conditions and Surface Treatments. Evaluation of stress corrosion resistance and corrosion fatigue fracture behavior of ultra-high-strength P/M A1-Zn-Mg alloy (K. Minoshima et al.). Environmentally assisted low-cycle fatigue crack initiation and growth (V.V. Bolotin et al.). Advanced Materials. Influence of local damage on the creep behaviour of particle reinforced metal matrix composites (C. Broeckmann, R. Pandorf). Thermal and thermal-mechanical fatigue of dispersion strengthened A1-alloys (M. Beck et al.). Behaviour of Short and Large Cracks. An analysis of the Gerber parabolic relationship based upon small fatigue crack growth behavior (A.J. McEvily, S. Ishihara). A consideration of scatter in small fatigue crack growth (R.L. Carlson, M.D. Halliday). Crack Initiation and Coalescing; Damage Evolution. Interaction between low cycle fatigue and high cycle fatigue in 316L stainless steel (G. Wheatley et al.). Modelling of the creep fatigue crack growth based on the calculation of the cavity configuration in front of the crack and its experimental verification (J. Olfe, K.-T. Rie). Crack propagation behaviour of the titanium alloy IMI 834 under high temperature creep-fatigue conditions and finite element analysis (T. Kordisch, H. Nowack). Constitutive Equations; Modelling. A microstructurally based explanation for the high temperature LCF behaviour of the ODS nickel-base superalloy PM 1000 (M. Heilmaier, F.E.H. Müller). A numerical calculation on cyclic stress-strain response in the vicinity of crack tip in annealed copper (K. Hatanaka et al.). Design Methods; Life Prediction. Fatigue propagation of surface cracks under cyclic loading (T. Boukharouba et al.). Methods of service durability assessment (C.M. Sonsino). Case Studies; Practical Experience. Significance of dwell cracking for IN718 turbine discs (R.J.H. Wanhill). The low-cycle fatigue of fibre-metal-hybrid structures (G.W. Mair). Subject index. Materials index. Author index.
P.D. Portella
BAM, Berlin, Germany