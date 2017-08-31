Low Cost Wastewater Bioremediation Technology

Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya is a Professor in the School of Environmental Science and Engineering and a Professor of Mining Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur , He is the founding Head of the School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Prof. Bhattacharya is a famous scientist in the area of environmental technology and product development. Prof. Bhattacharya pioneered research of laboratory and wetland schemes of wastewater treatment as a constructed plant based systems what presumably one day bioremediation systems would look like and have the capacity to perform. A continuous theme of research by his team is to develop new technologies and products for green treatment options. He is also known all over for his academic contributions in the area of environmental clearance, land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement of people. He has more than 120 papers in various national and international journals and conferences, and works as an editorial board member for 3 international journals. He has written 7 books and edited more than 10 books jointly written with his peers from around the world. He has completed guidance of 6 PhD scholars and is in the process for 10 more.