Low Cost Wastewater Bioremediation Technology
1st Edition
Innovative Treatment of Sulfate and Metal-Rich Wastewater
Description
Low Cost Wastewater Bioremediation Technology: Innovative Treatment of Sulphate and Metal Rich Wastewater provides users with an authoritative guide on the technologies, processes and considerations needed for the treatment of Sulphate and Metal rich wastewaters. In this book, the authors not only explain the associated technologies, but also provide suitable alternatives to commercial treatment in terms of performance and cost effectiveness. As enormous quantities of sulphates and metal-rich contaminates are released into the environment each year, the technologies noted in the book provide the most eco-friendly, low cost and efficient alternatives available.
Key Features
- Covers the efficiency of treatment in terms of scale, efficiency and effectiveness of different bioremediation technologies for wastewater remediation
- Discusses the economics of treatment and the development of suitable alternatives in terms of performance and cost effectiveness
Readership
Civil, Environmental, and Chemical Engineers
Table of Contents
- Biological treatment of sulfate and metal-rich wastewater using sulfate reducing bacteria
2. Nutrients for the growth of sulfate reducing bacteria
3. Metabolism of sulfate reducing bacteria
4. Study of biochemical events in a SAPS-based Chemo-bioreactor in regards of performance
5. Characterization of Sweetmeat waste fractions as dosing substance
6. Reactivation of carbon exhausted SMC packed reactor by SMW dosing with emphasis on the role of nitrogen supplement and neutralizing substance
7. Optimization of SMW dosing for rejuvenation of sulfate reduction using column bioreactor
8. Treatment of sulfate rich mine wastewater in a laboratory scale packed bed bioreactor
9. Preparation of marine waste extract and its nutritional characterization
10. Batch study – Effectiveness of marine waste extract as suitable nitrogen source for improvement of biological sulfate reduction
11. Continuous column study – Improvement of the treatment of sulfate and metal-rich wastewater using upflow anaerobic packed bed bioreactor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 31st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125113
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128125106
About the Author
Jayanta Bhattacharya
Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya is a Professor in the School of Environmental Science and Engineering and a Professor of Mining Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur , He is the founding Head of the School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Prof. Bhattacharya is a famous scientist in the area of environmental technology and product development. Prof. Bhattacharya pioneered research of laboratory and wetland schemes of wastewater treatment as a constructed plant based systems what presumably one day bioremediation systems would look like and have the capacity to perform. A continuous theme of research by his team is to develop new technologies and products for green treatment options. He is also known all over for his academic contributions in the area of environmental clearance, land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement of people. He has more than 120 papers in various national and international journals and conferences, and works as an editorial board member for 3 international journals. He has written 7 books and edited more than 10 books jointly written with his peers from around the world. He has completed guidance of 6 PhD scholars and is in the process for 10 more.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Environmental Science and Engineering and a Professor of Mining Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Subhabrata Dev
Dr Subhabrata Dev is now a Post-doctoral Scholar in Hanyang University, Korea where he works on developing commercial energy from various civic biological wastes. He has completed his Ph.D. in the area of “Environmental Technology” from the Department of Mining Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. He completed the thesis on “Improvement of sulfate and metal removal from industrial wastewater using marine waste extract as an economic source of nitrogen supplement”. His work is based on the application of marine organic wastes as nitrogen source for the growth of sulfate reducing bacteria to improve both their activity and ability to treat the sulfate and metal-rich wastewater. His research shows that by using the marine solid waste in the treatment of wastewater a sustainable biotechnological process could be established. This work has established that different product and process streams can be developed from a waste like marine organic waste, that encourge targeted microbial community growth- capable of remediating various wastewater. He has several publications in peer reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hanyang University, Korea
Bidus Das
Dr. Bidus Kanti Das, PhD in engineering is an entrepreneur and holding Chief Executive Officer positions of two Start-up companies. He has more than 10 years of research experience in the area of mining and environmental biotechnology and engineering, agricultural microbiology, animal husbandry biotechnology, water and wastewater treatment engineering. The focused areas are related to bringing innovative commercially viable products from scraps or wastes. His current activity is centered on direct alignment of research outcomes into commercial outcomes. Some notable innovation of his research is the combined organic and inorganic wastewater treatment, dose design for organic waste feeding into wastewater streams, development of competitive fertilizers for upcoming organic farming, innovation of growth regulators and promoters for cows and chickens for enhanced milk and meat production, respectively, application of nano material formulations for agricultural pest controls etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Entrepreneur and holding Chief Executive Officer, two Start-up companies