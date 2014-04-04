Low Cost Emergency Water Purification Technologies
1st Edition
Integrated Water Security Series
Natural disasters, tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods are occurring with increasing frequency. In emergencies, pure drinking water is quickly the most important item. Low Cost Emergency Water Purification Technologies provides the tips and techniques for supplying potable drinking water at low cost in the direst circumstances.
Succinct and readable, this manual describes the various options for correcting unsanitary or unsatisfactory drinking water. Several treatment methods for contaminated water are reviewed and the pros and cons of each are discussed.
- Covers long-term technologies including sand filtration, packaged filtration units, pressurized filtration systems and natural filtration
- Addresses short-term strategies such as reverse osmosis-based filtration, cartridge filtration systems, and solar pasteurizations systems
- Describes disinfection systems, energy-saving applications, cost considerations and HA/DR applications
Environmental Engineers, Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineering Technicians and Civil Engineering Technicians
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Standards for Water Quality and Quantity
- 1.2 Technology Requirements
- 1.3 Challenges in Providing Water Treatment for Disaster Relief
- 1.4 Costs
- Chapter 2: Technologies for Short-Term Applications
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 High-Energy Systems
- 2.3 Low-Energy Applications
- Chapter 3: Solar Pasteurization
- Abstract
- 3.1 Microbiology of Water Pasteurization
- 3.2 Use of Solar Cookers for Drinking Water Production
- 3.3 Devices Designed Specifically for Water
- 3.4 Simple Devices from Common Materials
- 3.5 Commercial Devices in Production
- 3.6 Devices with Recovery Heat Exchange
- 3.7 Water Pasteurization Indicators
- 3.8 Multi-use Systems
- 3.9 The Greenhouse Effect
- 3.10 Use of SOPAS in Conjunction with SODIS
- 3.11 SODIS and Titanium Dioxide
- 3.12 SOPAS and SODIS Technology Evaluation
- Chapter 4: Disinfection Systems
- Abstract
- 4.1 UV Light Systems
- 4.2 Silver-Impregnated Activated Carbon
- 4.3 Electrochlorination Systems
- 4.4 Chlorinators
- Chapter 5: Technologies for Long-Term Applications
- Abstract
- 5.1 Slow Sand Filtration
- 5.2 Packaged Filtration Units
- 5.3 Pressurized Filter Units
- 5.4 Small-Scale Systems
- 5.5 Natural Filtration
- Chapter 6: Emerging Technologies for Emergency Applications
- Abstract
- 6.1 Nanotechnology
- 6.2 Renewable Energy
- 6.3 Iodinated Resins
- Chapter 7: Water Infrastructure Development for Resilience
- Abstract
- 7.1 Need for Water Infrastructure Development
- 7.2 Infrastructure Improvements for Developed Countries
- 7.3 Infrastructure Improvements for Developing Countries
- 7.4 Short-Term Solutions
- 7.5 A Wholesome Approach to Infrastructure Development
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 4th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115316
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124114654
Chittaranjan Ray
Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Ravi Jain
Ravi Jain is Dean and Professor of the School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of the Pacific, Stockton, California. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil Engineering from California State University, and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech. He studied public administration and public policy at Harvard, earning an M.P.A. degree and did additional graduate studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Dean and Professor Emeritus, School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA, USA
"Succinct and readable, it describes the various options for correcting unsanitary or unsatisfactory drinking water."