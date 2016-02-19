Low Blood Pressure
1st Edition
Its Causes and Significance
Description
Low Blood Pressure: Its Causes and Significance focuses on the important and interesting aspects of low arterial pressure. This book discusses the vasomotor control of arterial pressure; significance of low arterial pressure; autonomic-endocrine influences; and symptomatology of acquired hypopiesis. The parasympathetic or extended vagus system; arteriosclerosis of large vessels; psychical low arterial pressure; and agents causing vascular dilatation are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the exanthematous infections of doubtful etiology; atrophic cirrhosis of the liver; occasional difficulties in diagnosis; and control of low arterial pressure. This publication is intended for medical practitioners and clinicians aiming to acquire knowledge of low arterial pressure and its associations.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I Physiological Blood Pressure
General Considerations
Special Considerations
Definition of Arterial Pressure
Circulatory Factors in Arterial Pressure
1. The Cardiac Energy
2. The Peripheral Resistance
3. The Resiliency of the Arterial Walls
4. The Volume of the Circulating Blood
5. The Consistency of the Blood
The Measure of Circulatory Efficiency
Vasomotor Control of Arterial Pressure
Sphygmomanometry
Methods of Estimation of Arterial Pressure
1. Tactile
2. Vibratory
3. Oscillatory
4. Auditory
Meaning and Value of the Minimal (Diastolic) Pressure
Meaning and Value of the Maximal (Systolic) Pressure
The Complete Arterial Pressure Picture
Theoretical Standard Arterial Pressures in Males of Medium Physique at various Ages
The Standard Level of Arterial Pressure
Chapter II Low Arterial Pressure
Definitions of Hypotonia, Hypopiesis, Hypopiesia
"Hypotension"
Significance of Low Arterial Pressure
The Upper (Systolic) Limit of Low Arterial Pressure
The Lower (Diastolic) Limit of Low Arterial Pressure
Range of Low Arterial Pressures
Low Differential (Pulse) Pressure
Differential Pressure as an Index of Functional Efficiency
Frequency of Incidence of Low Arterial Pressure
Influence on Low Arterial Pressure
(a) of Sex
(b) of Emotion
Classification of Low Arterial Pressure
Chapter III Aetiology of Low Arterial Pressure
General Considerations
The Author's Views:—
Low Arterial Pressure not a Physiological State
A Comprehensive and Unifying ^Etiological Principle
The Author's Biological Law of Low Arterial Pressure
Autonomic-Endocrine Influences
Biochemical Influences
Views of other Writers:—
A. Negative Views on ^Etiology
B. Positive Views on etiology
Summary
Chapter IV Symptoms and Signs of Low Arterial Pressure
Subjective Symptoms
Physical Signs
Symptomatology of Acquired Hypopiesis
Symptomatology of Constitutional Hypopiesis
Chapter V Autonomic-Endocrine Aspects of Low Arterial Pressure
1. Influence of the Autonomic (Vegetative) Nervous System on Low Arterial Pressure:—
The Parasympathetic or Extended Vagus System
The Sympathetic System
Relation of the Autonomic to the Endocrine System
Vagotonia
Sympatheticotonia
Vagotonic Syncope
2. Influence of the Endocrine System on Low Arterial Pressure Endocrine Insufficiency
(i.) Thyroid Insufficiency
(ii.) Adrenal Insufficiency
(iii.) Pituitary Insufficiency
"Hyposphyxia"
Chapter VI Circulatory Factors in Production Of Low Blood Pressure
The Circulatory Mechanisms Involved:—
I. The Heart
II. The Arteries
ΙII. The Arterioles and Capillaries
IV. The Veins
V. The Blood
Chapter VII Low Arterial Pressure in the Absence Or Organic Disease
A. Psychical Low Arterial Pressure
B. Physical Low Arterial Pressure
1. Hypotonia (Primary or Essential Arterial Hypotonus)
2. Hypopiesia (Primary or Essential, Congenital and Constitutional Hypopiesis)
3. Temporarily Induced as a result of:—
4. Permanently Acquired as a result of:—
Chapter VIII Low Arterial Pressure Consequent upon Trauma. Infection, and Other Agencies
I. Temporary
A. In Association with Acute Conditions
B. In Association with Subacute and Chronic Conditions
II . Congenital and Persistent
C In Association with—
III. Acquired and Persistent
In Association with—
Chapter IX Low Arterial Pressure in the Presence of Acute Organic Disease
Low Arterial Pressure in Association with the Acute Specific Infectious Diseases:—
(a) Microbio Infections
(b) Exanthematous Infections of Doubtful Aetiology
(c) Protozoan Infections
(d) Metazoan Infections
(e) Spirochetal Infections
Chapter Χ Low Arterial Pressure in the Presence of Chronic Organic Disease Acquired and Persistent
A. In Association with Chronic Conditions usually attended by Wasting—The Cachexias
1. Adrenal Insufficiency
2. Malignant Disease
3. Tuberculosis
4. Diabetes Mellitus
5. Deficiency Diseases
6. Atrophic Cirrhosis of the Liver
7. Tropical Diseases of Doubtful Aetiology
B. In Association with Chronic Conditions not usually attended by Wasting:—
1. Constitutional Affections
2. The Anemias
3. Chronic Infections
4. Chronic Intoxications
5. Chronic Arthritis and Fibrositis
6. Tinnitus Aurium
C. The Lowest Limits of Arterial Pressure compatible with Life
D. As a Terminal Event
Chapter XI Diagnosis and Prognosis of Low Arterial Pressure
Procedure in Diagnosis
Utility of Biochemical Investigation
Occasional Difficulties in Diagnosis
Diagnosis in Autonomic-Endocrine Conditions
Influence of Posture
Cardiological Aspects of Diagnosis and Prognosis
Diagnosis and Prognosis
Chapter XII Control Of Low Arterial Pressure
I. General Measures of Co-ordinated Control
1. Mode of Life
2. Diet
3. Rest
4. Exercise
5. Change of Air
6. Sunshine
II. Special Measures of Co-ordinated Control
1. Relaxation Exercises and Passive Movements
2. Deep Breathing Exercises
3. Massage and Resistance Exercises
4. Ultra-Violet Radiation
5. Static Electricity
6. Oxygen
7. Hydrotherapy
8. Organotherapy
9. Drug Therapy
10. Treatment of Symptoms
11. Treatment of Emergencies in States of Depressed Vitality
12. Treatment of Conditions of Association
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2028
- Published:
- 1st January 1928
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194400