Low Back Pain Handbook
2nd Edition
The second edition of this handbook emphasizes practicality--useful information for the primary care clinician for arriving at the correct diagnosis and treatment, with tips on when to refer the patient. The outline format allows busy clinicians to quickly obtain practical information that directly affects treatment decisions. Therefore, the chapters summarize relevant clinical information and purposely avoid exhaustive reviews. Section headings are: Evaluation, Treatment Options, and Special Populations and Problems. Seven chapters new to the second edition are: Evidence-based Spine Care, Epidemiology, Risk Factors of Lumbar Spine Pain, Manipulation of the Lower Back, Delayed Recovery from Lumbar Spine Injury, Lumbar Spine Pain in Women, and Complementary Care
- Outline format allows quick and easy access to information
- Liberal use of bold highlights topic headings
- Each chapter begins with a list of key summary points and clinical pearls
I. EVALUATION
Epidemiology
Anatomy and Biomechanics
Pathophysiology, Neurophysiology, and Biochemistry of Lumbar Spine Pain: The Degenerative Cascade
Model
A Theoretical Overview of the Diagnosis and Management of Low Back Pain: Acute vs. Chronic Pain and the
Mind/Body Continuum
History and Past Medical History
The Physical Examination of the Spine and Its Functional Kinetic Chain
Clinical Presentation and Diagnostic Subsets
Pseudospine Pain: Conditions that Mimic Spine Pain
II. TREATMENT OPTIONS
The Use of Medications for Low Back Pain
Physical Therapy Options for Lumbar Spine Pain
Manipulation
Return-to-Work and Functional Optimization Programs
Bracing for Low Back Pain
The Lumbar Spine: Imaging Options
Electrodiagnostic Medicine
Injection Procedures
Psychological Considerations
Surgical Options for Lumbar Spine Pain
III. SPECIAL POPULATIONS AND PROBLEMS
Failed Low Back Surgery Syndrome
Chronic Pain Programs
Implantables: Neurostimulation and Intrathecal Drug Delivery Systems
Percutaneous Intradiscal Therapies
The Lumbar Spine and Sports
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Children and Adolescents
Elderly Patients
Myofascial Pain and Fibromyalgia, and Soft Tissue Causes of Low Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Lumbar Whiplash
Traumatic Injuries of the Lumbar Spine
Independent Medical Examination and Disability Evaluation
Assessing Impairment of the Lumbar Spine
Workers' Compensation
What To Do When There Is Nothing Left to Do
Evidence-Based Medicine
Basics of Personal Injury Law
Medial Malpractice Issues
No. of pages: 600
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Hanley & Belfus 2003
- Published:
- 2nd November 2002
- Imprint:
- Hanley & Belfus
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711417
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781560534938
Andrew Cole
Assistant Clinical Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Washington, Seattle, WA; Medical Director, The Spine Center at Overlake Hospital and Medical Center, Bellevue, WA; Private Practice, Northwest Spine and Sports Physicians, Bellevue, WA
Stanley Herring
Clinical Professor, Departments of Rehabilitation Medicine, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, and Neurological Surgery, Haborview Medical Center; Director of Sports, Spine and Orthopaedic Health, University of Washington Medicine; Co-medical Director, Seattle Sports Concussion Program, Seattle, Washington