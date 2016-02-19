Love and Attraction

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Contributors

I. Physical Attractiveness

Physical Attractiveness and Interpersonal Attraction

The Ubiquity of Physical Appearance as a Determinant of Social Relationships

Women's Somatic Preferences

The Psychological Significance of Facial Deformity

Body-Behavior Problems: A Conceptualization

The Impact of Physical Attractiveness on an Employment Decision

Physical Attractiveness and its Relationship to Self-Esteem: Preliminary Findings

The Integration of Physical and Social Information in Social Perception

The Effects of Attractiveness, Feature Saliency and Liking on Memory for Faces

The Physically Attractive Woman at Age 40: Precursors in Adolescent Personality and Adult Correlates from a Longitudinal Study

II. Non-Verbal Intimacy, Attraction and Friendship

Mammalian Pheromones — Sense or Nonsense?

Pupillary Dilation as a Sexual Signal and its Links with Adolescence

Rapport and Timeless Moments: a Micro-Dissection

Regulation of Intimacy in Social Encounters: The Effects of Sex of Interactants and Information About Attitude Similarity

Tactical Self-Presentation and Interpersonal Attraction

Blueprint for a Social Psychological Theory of Loneliness

Heterosexual Attraction and Attributional Processes in Fear-Producing Situations

When "I Disagree" means "I will like you Longer": Attributions of Causality in Acquaintance

Behavioral and Sociometric Indices of Friendship in Children

Non-Verbal Expressions of Intimacy in Children

Affiliation and Attraction in Field Settings

III. Mate Selection

The Social Geography of Marriage

Marital Choice: Matching or Complementation?

A Test of Toman's Theory of Mate Selection

Mate Selection and the Lady Role

Interreligious Courtship in Northern Ireland

Mate Selection in the Netherlands

Mate Selection: A Transactional Analysis Model

Mate Selection in the Absence of Face-To-Face Relations

IV. Marital Relations

Longitudinal Study of Marital Success and Failure

Unmarried Cohabitation in Sweden

The Study of Jealousy as a Dispositional Characteristic

The Emotional Responses of Husbands to Suicide Attempts by their Wives

V. Romantic Love

Structural Features of the Romantic Love Relationship

Personality and Behavioral Correlates of Romantic Love

Male-Female Similarities and Differences in Conceptualizing Love

The Kinetic-Potential Theory of Love

Changing Family Structure and Conjugal Love: the Case of the Akan of Ghana

Romantic Love as a Basis for Marriage

The "Many-Splendoured Thing" in Transition or "The Agony and the Ecstasy" Revisited

Homeric Love

VI. Exchange Theory Applications to Love And Attraction

Social Exchange in Intimate Relationships

Exchange and Liking

The Implications of Exchange Orientation on the Dyadic Functioning of Heterosexual Cohabitors

Differential Factors in Need for Love

VII. The Social Psychology of Human Sexuality

Sexual Stimulation and Sociosexual Behaviors

Determinants of Contraceptive Values and Practices

Equity and Extramarital Sex

Equity and Premarital Sex

VIII. Sexual Behavior and Society

Sex, Society and the Individual

Contemporary American Sex Shocks: Implications for Love, Commitment and Relationships

The Sources of Sexual Information of a Sample of Canadian Adolescents

Changes in Courtship and Cohabitation in Canada, 1968-1977

Birth Order and Premarital Sexual Permissiveness

The Social Origins of Some Sexual Taboos

Sexual Behavior, Personality and Hormonal Characteristics of Heterosexual, Homosexual and Bisexual Men

Personality Attributes of the Average Rubber Fetishist

Health-Care Practitioners and the Seductive

Hospitalized Person

Sexual Behavior and the Theory of Psychological Reversals

Micropenis: Use of a Prosthetic Penis in a 9-year-old Boy

IX. Sex Therapy

The Effects of Drugs on Sexual Function

The Use of Film or Manual for Anorgasmic Women

The Sexual-Enhancement Week-End Workshop: Assets and Limitations

Meditative Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

Group Therapy for Increasing the Sexual Interest of Female Patients and their Partners

Saboteurs of Sex Therapy

Ways of Coping with Sabotage

X. Erotica and Arousal

Male-Female Differences in Responses to Erotica

Erotic Arousal in Males and Females as Perceived by their Respective Same- and Opposite-Sex Peers

Dimensions of Masculinity and Female Reactions to Male Nudity

Rock and Roll: Arousal Music or a Reflection of Changing Mores

XI. Infant and Child Sexuality

Infant and Child Sexuality: Capacity and Experience

Processes in Sexual Development

Pedophilia: The Consequences for the Child

The Sexual Rights of Children: Implications of a Radical Perspective

XII. Pedophilia

The Participating Victim: A Study of Sexual Offences Against Pre-Pubertal Boys

Some Meanings of Children for Pedophiles

A Social Skills Training Program with Sex Offenders

Images of Pedophilia

Author Index

Subject Index

