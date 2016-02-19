Lost in the Freudian Forest - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080222417, 9781483279268

Lost in the Freudian Forest

1st Edition

A Tragedy of Good Intentions

Authors: G. Singer M. Wallace
eBook ISBN: 9781483279268
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 96
Description

Lost in the Freudian Forest: A Tragedy of Good Intentions describes the concept of permissive child-rearing practices and the role of every family member.

This book is composed of 10 chapters that highlight the tragic breakdown of a woman, Marigold Golem, trapped by her own obsession with a theory and the expectations derived from it that did not match reality. Marigold, is a psychiatrist who, it appeared, was able to combine the role of wife, mother and professional with great success. The family of Marigold and her husband, Trevor Golem, consisted of a boy and girl, fraternal twins born two years after their marriage. Before her marriage, Marigold developed a theory of child rearing derived from Freud and became firmly committed to the view that the rigorous application of this theory would produce enlightened men and women with superior insight who would be everything that her own generation was not. The story presented in this book is an account of the authors’ interviews with Marigold’s twins, Susan and Fred, extracts from Marigold's diary, and some relevant documents that have come into the authors’ possession.

This book will be of value to psychiatrists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapters

1. Interview with Susan

Extract from Marigold Golem's Diary

2. Interview with Fred

Extract from Marigold Golem's Diary

3. Interview with Susan

Extract from Marigold Golem's Diary

4. Interview with Fred

Extract from Marigold Golem's Diary

5. Interview with Susan

Letter from Trevor Golem to his Brother Bert

Extract from Marigold Golem's Diary

6. Interview with Fred

Letter from Bert Golem to his Brother Trevor

Extract from Marigold Golem's Diary

7. Interview with Susan

Extract from Marigold Golem's Diary

8. Interview with Fred

Extract from Marigold Golem's Diary

9. Interview with Susan

Extract from Marigold Golem's Diary

Letter from Trevor Golem to his Brother Bert

Telegram from Bert Golem to his Brother Trevor

10. Interview with Fred and Susan

Psychiatrists' Report

Details

No. of pages:
96
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279268

About the Author

G. Singer

M. Wallace

