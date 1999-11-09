Loss Prevention and the Small Business
1st Edition
The Security Professional's Guide to Asset Protection Strategies
Description
With half of all new businesses failing in the first two years, every aspect of good business planning must be considered, but loss prevention is very often overlooked. Most small business owners grapple with the day to day challenges of sales and marketing, never realizing that the shadow of shrinkage is expanding daily, waiting to reveal itself in the annual inventory results. Ravaged by theft and paperwork losses, the already tight profit margin can shrink into oblivion. Loss Prevention and the Small Business opens the eyes of the reader to the reality of shrinkage in all its guises including shoplifting, fraud, and embezzlement. Armed with this awareness, the security specialist or owner/manager can utilize the many strategies to both inhibit losses and aggressively pursue those persons and processes that cause losses.
This is a comprehensive guide to developing and maintaining a loss prevention strategy. It assists the reader in creating a dynamic proactive plan for protecting their hard-earned profits from the menace of internal and external loss.
Key Features
- Includes information beyond the typical retail theft by employees and customers
- Cover business losses from administrative errors to white collar crime
- Practical with numerous worksheets, forms, and templates for asset protection exercises
Readership
Security professionals who work in or advise small businesses
Table of Contents
Courting the Small Business
The Anatomy of Shrinkage
External Crimes and Losses
Elements of Cause: Solid Cases with Minimal Liability
Detaining and Processing the External Case
Internal Losses - Associate Dishonesty
The Internal Investigation
Controlling Administrative Losses
Tools of the Trade
Appendix A Loss Prevention Strategy Worksheet
Appendix B Loss Prevention Report Card by Business
Appendix C Forms and Templates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 9th November 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510477
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750671620
About the Author
J. Robert Wyman
Affiliations and Expertise
President of a consulting firm that specializes in financial management and control for small businesses. J. Robert Wyman began his career in the intelligence field, and also has a background in finance and fiscal management. He has worked for more than a decade in asset protection management for various national corporations where he developed extensive training programs to deal with the day to day realities of loss prevention.
Reviews
"Any security professional would benefit from this concise, thoughtful, and well-written text. It is an important tool for retail security professionals aiming to become self-reliant." --Security Management