With half of all new businesses failing in the first two years, every aspect of good business planning must be considered, but loss prevention is very often overlooked. Most small business owners grapple with the day to day challenges of sales and marketing, never realizing that the shadow of shrinkage is expanding daily, waiting to reveal itself in the annual inventory results. Ravaged by theft and paperwork losses, the already tight profit margin can shrink into oblivion. Loss Prevention and the Small Business opens the eyes of the reader to the reality of shrinkage in all its guises including shoplifting, fraud, and embezzlement. Armed with this awareness, the security specialist or owner/manager can utilize the many strategies to both inhibit losses and aggressively pursue those persons and processes that cause losses.

This is a comprehensive guide to developing and maintaining a loss prevention strategy. It assists the reader in creating a dynamic proactive plan for protecting their hard-earned profits from the menace of internal and external loss.







