Loss Prevention and Security Procedures
1st Edition
Practical Applications for Contemporary Problems
Description
Loss Prevention and Security Procedures assists CEOs, security management and loss prevention specialists in dealing with loss. Losses in an organization may originate from a variety of threats, including natural disasters such as earthquakes, tornadoes, and flooding. However, many of the threats to our assets are posed by individuals and may include drug activity, violence, theft and fraud. Loss Prevention and Security Procedures deals specifically with these and many more problems facing today' s security conscious professional.
Written from the management perspective, Loss Prevention and Security Procedures offers discernment and wisdom directed toward the philosophy of anticipatory security, before losses occur and resolving them through the most cost effective initiatives possible.
Key Features
Serves security professionals in a hands-on, practical manner Appeals to a mixed audience - it addresses the subject for the benefit of executive management as well as security practitioners Includes practical forms
Readership
Assists CEOs, security managers and loss prevention specialists in dealing with loss.
Table of Contents
Orientation to the Security Environment Loss Prevention Strategies Identification of Problem Areas Profile of a Thief Countermeasures to Theft Loss Prevention Surveys Contract vs. Proprietary Information Pervasive Loss Prevention Security Officer Training and Management's Responsibility Bomb Threats Labor Disputes Special Event Security Security Reengineering Handling Substance Abuse Matters Workplace Violence Prevention and Intervention
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 24th January 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510484
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750696289
About the Author
Robert Fischer
Robert Fischer is President of Assets Protection Associates, Inc., a security consulting firm established in 1986. He earned his Ph.D. in education administration from Southern Illinois University in 1981. Dr. Fischer has served as a consultant to many organizations, including publishers, private security firms, retailers, and school districts. Dr. Fischer is a member of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, the American Society for industrial Security, The Academy if Security Educators and Trainers, and the International Police Association. He recently retired from his positions as the Director of Illinois Law Enforcement Executive Institute, a project of the Illinois Law Enforcement and Standards Board, and as a professor of law enforcement and justice administration at Western Illinois University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Western Illinois University (retired); President, Assets Protection Associates, Inc., Macomb, IL, USA
Richard J. Janoski
Affiliations and Expertise
Corporate Security Representative for Deere & Company
Reviews
This volume is a substantial and comprehensive work that will be of considerable use as a general text for the student of security and as a handy reference work for the experienced security practitioner. ...this is a good guide to a myriad of loss prevention matters. It deserves a place on a security practitioner's bookshelf. - Security Management, July 2000 ...the book presents information in a clear, concise manner. Throughout, the authors provide clear directions on how every level of management should display its commitment toward security. -Professional Safety