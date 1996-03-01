Loomis's Essentials of Toxicology is an introductory text on the science of harmful biologic effects associated with exposures to chemicals of all types. The scope of this book includes a discussion of the major types of chemicals involved; the general properties of chemicals and biologic systems as they influence the occurrence of detrimental biologic effects; the methods used to demonstrate these effects; and the basis for clinical diagnosis and therapy of harmful effects of chemicals on humans. Individual examples are used to demonstrate each of the principles under discussion.

This text is an invaluable resource for toxicologists as well as a comprehensive introduction to the topic for graduate and advanced undergraduate students in toxicology and public health.