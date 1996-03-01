Loomis's Essentials of Toxicology
4th Edition
Description
Loomis's Essentials of Toxicology is an introductory text on the science of harmful biologic effects associated with exposures to chemicals of all types. The scope of this book includes a discussion of the major types of chemicals involved; the general properties of chemicals and biologic systems as they influence the occurrence of detrimental biologic effects; the methods used to demonstrate these effects; and the basis for clinical diagnosis and therapy of harmful effects of chemicals on humans. Individual examples are used to demonstrate each of the principles under discussion.
This text is an invaluable resource for toxicologists as well as a comprehensive introduction to the topic for graduate and advanced undergraduate students in toxicology and public health.
Key Features
- The "classic textbook" in toxicology
- Completely revised and updated
- Includes both principles and methods
- Requires minimal background in chemistry and biology
Readership
Toxicologists and graduate and advanced undergraduate students in toxicology and public health. Also suitable as recommended/supplemental reading for some pharmacology courses
Table of Contents
Introduction, Scope and Principles. Numbers in Toxicology. Biologic Factors that Influence Toxicity. Influence of Route of Administration on Systemic Toxicity. Genetic Factors that Influence Toxicity. Classifications of Harmful Effects of Chemicals. Normal Toxic Effects of Chemicals. Normal Toxic Effects of Chemicals. Abnormal Response to Chemicals. The Basis of Selective Toxicity. The Basis of Antidotal Therapy. Principles of Biological Tests for Toxicity. Toxicologic Testing Methods. Clinical Toxicology. Information Sources in Toxicology. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 1st March 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535630
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124556256
About the Author
A. Hayes
Co-Author of Dr. Ted A. Loomis's Essentials of Toxicology and a Postdoctoral Graduate of Vanderbilt Univ., 1968, A. Wallace Hayes, has had quite an extensive career in Toxicology Research and Development. Some of his many honors received include: NASA Predoctoral Fellowship, Auburn University, 1964-66, NATO Senior Fellowship, Weybridge, England, 1977, President, American Society of Microbiology, Southeastern Branch, 1974 and Wisdom Hall of Fame, 1991. A few of his current Editorial Posts include: Human and Experimental Toxicology, Target Organ Toxicity Series, Founding Editor, Comments on Toxicology, and Editorial Board Member on Environmental Toxin Series, Food and chemical Toxicology, Methods in Toxicology and Journal of Quality Assurance. During his career, Mr. Hayes has been a member to over seventy different professional committees, boards, and organization throughout the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Gillette Company, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Ted Loomis
Dr. Ted A. Loomis, since receiving his M.D. from Yale University School of Medicine in 1946, he has had a rewarding career in Pharmacology and Toxicology. His career started with an internship at the Marine Hospital, U.S. Public Health Service, Seattle, WA in 1946. By 1953 he as serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Service. After his military service he eventually became a Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Washington School of Medicine until 1987, and currently is a Consulting Toxicologist. Some of his accomplishments include recipient awards for: Toxicology Education, Toxicology and Forum for Advancement of Toxicology, 1976 and Merit Award, Society of Toxicology, 1986. His professional activities include various committee memberships organizations such as: Tests for Intoxication, National Safety Council, since 1951, Agricultural Advisory Board on Pesticides and Insecticides, State of Washington, 1963-77, and Scientific Review Panel for Health Research, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 1980. By 1978, Dr. Loomis had published three editions of Essentials of Toxicology, Lea & Febiger, Philadelphia. He has also been the author or co-author of approximately 100 papers in the scientific literature.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, U.S.A.
A. Hayes
Co-Author of Dr. Ted A. Loomis's Essentials of Toxicology and a Postdoctoral Graduate of Vanderbilt Univ., 1968, A. Wallace Hayes, has had quite an extensive career in Toxicology Research and Development. Some of his many honors received include: NASA Predoctoral Fellowship, Auburn University, 1964-66, NATO Senior Fellowship, Weybridge, England, 1977, President, American Society of Microbiology, Southeastern Branch, 1974 and Wisdom Hall of Fame, 1991. A few of his current Editorial Posts include: Human and Experimental Toxicology, Target Organ Toxicity Series, Founding Editor, Comments on Toxicology, and Editorial Board Member on Environmental Toxin Series, Food and chemical Toxicology, Methods in Toxicology and Journal of Quality Assurance. During his career, Mr. Hayes has been a member to over seventy different professional committees, boards, and organization throughout the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Gillette Company, Boston, Massachusetts, USA