Lookingbill and Marks' Principles of Dermatology
5th Edition
Description
With Lookingbill and Marks' Principles of Dermatology, 5th Edition, you can quickly confirm your diagnoses for even the most challenging dermatologic conditions! Written by Dr. James G. Marks, Jr. and Dr. Jeffrey J. Miller, this highly visual guide provides the foundational information you need to identify the full range of skin diseases - all in a consistent, quick-reference format ideal for use in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Distinguish differences among skin conditions using tables that summarize the most important characteristics of the major categories.
- Consider atypical diagnoses by viewing additional photos of more uncommon presentations at the end of each chapter.
- Make a differential diagnosis with help from numerous tables that rank skin diseases according to frequency of incidence and highlight clinical features.
- Test your mastery of key material with self-assessment case reviews.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Structure and function of skin
Principles of diagnosis
Dermatologic therapy
Epidermal growths
Pigmented growths
Dermal and subcutaneous growths
Eczematous rashes
Scaling papules, plaques and patches
Vesicles and bullae
Inflammatory papules
Pustules
White spots
Generalized erythema
Localized erythema
Specialized erythema
Purpura
Dermal induration
Ulcers
Hair loss
Nail disorders
Mucous membrane disorders
Regional diagnosis
Diagnosis by symptom
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 18th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455750139
About the Author
James Marks
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology; Chair, Department of Dermatology, Pennsylvania State Unversity College of Medicine, Penn State Hershey Medical Centre, Hershey, PA, USA
Jeffrey Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology, Vice Chair, Department of Dermatology, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, Hershey, PA, USA