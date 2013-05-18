Lookingbill and Marks' Principles of Dermatology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455728756, 9781455750139

Lookingbill and Marks' Principles of Dermatology

5th Edition

Authors: James Marks Jeffrey Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781455750139
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th May 2013
Page Count: 308
Description

With Lookingbill and Marks' Principles of Dermatology, 5th Edition, you can quickly confirm your diagnoses for even the most challenging dermatologic conditions! Written by Dr. James G. Marks, Jr. and Dr. Jeffrey J. Miller, this highly visual guide provides the foundational information you need to identify the full range of skin diseases - all in a consistent, quick-reference format ideal for use in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Distinguish differences among skin conditions using tables that summarize the most important characteristics of the major categories.
  • Consider atypical diagnoses by viewing additional photos of more uncommon presentations at the end of each chapter.
  • Make a differential diagnosis with help from numerous tables that rank skin diseases according to frequency of incidence and highlight clinical features.
  • Test your mastery of key material with self-assessment case reviews.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Structure and function of skin

Principles of diagnosis

Dermatologic therapy

Epidermal growths

Pigmented growths

Dermal and subcutaneous growths

Eczematous rashes

Scaling papules, plaques and patches

Vesicles and bullae

Inflammatory papules

Pustules

White spots

Generalized erythema

Localized erythema

Specialized erythema

Purpura

Dermal induration

Ulcers

Hair loss

Nail disorders

Mucous membrane disorders

Regional diagnosis

Diagnosis by symptom

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455750139

About the Author

James Marks

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology; Chair, Department of Dermatology, Pennsylvania State Unversity College of Medicine, Penn State Hershey Medical Centre, Hershey, PA, USA

Jeffrey Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology, Vice Chair, Department of Dermatology, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, Hershey, PA, USA

