Long Wave Polar Modes in Semiconductor Heterostructures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080426945, 9780080535609

Long Wave Polar Modes in Semiconductor Heterostructures

1st Edition

Editors: C. Trallero-Giner R. Pérez-Alvarez F. García-Moliner
eBook ISBN: 9780080535609
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080426945
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 21st May 1998
Page Count: 164
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
135.00
114.75
220.00
187.00
225.44
191.62
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
205.00
174.25
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Long Wave Polar Modes in Semiconductor Heterostructures is concerned with the study of polar optical modes in semiconductor heterostructures from a phenomenological approach and aims to simplify the model of lattice dynamics calculations. The book provides useful tools for performing calculations relevant to anyone who might be interested in practical applications.

The main focus of Long Wave Polar Modes in Semiconductor Heterostructures is planar heterostructures (quantum wells or barriers, superlattices, double barrier structures etc) but there is also discussion on the growing field of quantum wires and dots. Also to allow anyone reading the book to apply the techniques discussed for planar heterostructures, the scope has been widened to include cylindrical and spherical geometries.

The book is intended as an introductory text which guides the reader through basic questions and expands to cover state-of-the-art professional topics. The book is relevant to experimentalists wanting an instructive presentation of a simple phenomenological model and theoretical tools to work with and also to young theoreticians by providing discussion of basic issues and the basis of advanced theoretical formulations. The book also provides a brief respite on the physics of piezoelectric waves as a coupling to polar optical modes.

Readership

Material scientists, physicists, electronic and electrical engineers

Table of Contents

Chapter headings: Preface. Phonons in Bulk Crystals. The Long Wave Limit (bulk). Continuum Approach. Polar Optical Modes in Heterostructures. Surface Green Function Matching. Polar Optical Modes in Layered Structures. Quasi-1D Semiconductor Nanostructures. Quasi-OD Semiconductor Nanostructures.

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080535609
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080426945

About the Editor

C. Trallero-Giner

R. Pérez-Alvarez

F. García-Moliner

Affiliations and Expertise

Jaume 1 University, Castellón, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.