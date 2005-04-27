Long-Term Performance of Permeable Reactive Barriers, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to Permeable Reactive Barriers. A. Introduction. B. Concept of permeable reactive barriers. C. Reactive materials for contaminant attenuation. D. Application and long-term performance of PRBs. E. Outlook. F. References.
Construction Methods. A. Cut-off walls. B. Reactive barriers. C. References.
Materials and Processes. A. Introduction. B. Materials and experimental procedures. C. Attenuation processes. D. Conclusions. E. References.
Laboratory Column Experiments. A. Introduction. B. Initial laboratory column systems. C. Column experiments using 237U as radiotracer. D. Conclusions. E. References.
Laboratory Testing Using Site Groundwater. A. Introduction. B. Column experiments with original groundwater. C. Floor scale tests. D. Conclusions. E. References.
Field Column Experiments. A. Introduction. B. Column experiments in monitoring wells. C. Large scale field column experiments. D. Conclusions. E. References.
New Barrier Materials: Metal-sequestration Ligands. A. Introduction. B. Concept and development. C. The preparation of PANSIL. D. Efficiency of contaminant attenuation. E. Technological applicability. F. Conclusions. G. Acknowledgements. H. References.
Electrokinetic Techniques. A. Introduction. B. Scope and approach. C. Experimental set-ups and methods. D. Theoretical model. E. Results. F. Discussion and conclusions. G. Summary and outlook. H. References.
Mecsek Ore, Pécs, Hungary Case Study. A. Historical overview. B. Waste characterisation. C. Monitoring. D. Site characterisation, site selection. E. Detailed investigation of Sites II and III. F. Conclusions.
Brunn am Gebirge, Austria Case Study. A. Introduction. B. Site description. C. AR & B system Brunn a. G. - site-specific conditions. D. Suitability of barrier design under consideration of actual site conditions. E. Perspectives and outlook.
Experimental PRB. A. Introduction. B. Design of the permeable reactive barrier. C. Construction phase. D. Results of operation. E. Hydrological characterisation of the test site. F. Conclusion. G. References.
Summary and Evaluation. A. Economic evaluation. B. Implications on barrier design. C. General conclusions. D. Opportunities and limitations.
Description
While extensive research has been performed on many technological aspects of permeable reactive barriers and a number of contaminants have so far been successfully treated by PRB systems, long-term performance has not been extensively considered and little is known about the processes influencing long-term behaviour. This gap in our knowledge is all the more disadvantageous as design life has a decisive influence on the economic viability of PRBs.
The book describes methods for evaluation and enhancement of the long-term performance of PRB systems, especially of those targeting heavy metals, specifically uranium, and organic contaminants by sorption and/or precipitation mechanisms. Major topics in the book are:
- Selection and characterisation of suitable reactive materials
- Characterisation of the relevant contaminant attenuation processes
- Developing new contaminant-binding chemical compounds ("ligands")
- Accelerated testing methods to assess the long-term performance of the attenuation mechanisms in PRBs
- Evaluation of the influence of site characteristics on PRB performance
- Monitoring of existing and new field installations
- Coupling of electrokinetic techniques and PRB systems
- Large-scale laboratory and field tests and their results
It addresses the long-term performance of PRBs, an important feature of this novel remediation technology, systematically. It deals extensively with heavy metal removal, with special emphasis on uranium. A number of case studies, experiences with large-scale modelling and test site experiments provide insight into the practical application of the results. This volume will contribute to the science underpinning groundwater remediation, and this will result in the improvement of quality of life and health and safety.
Key Features
- A systematic approach to investigating the long-term performance of permeable reactive barriers
- Development of new contaminant-binding chemical compounds ("ligands"), accelerated testing methods to assess the long-term performance, and efficiency enhancing electrokinetic techniques
- Extensive data and information on a Hungarian uranium mining facility; once a carefully kept secret of the Soviet Union
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 27th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535616
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444515360
Reviews
"...describes methods for evaluation and enhancement of the long-term performance of permeable reactive barrier (PRB) systems especially those primarily designed to treat heavy metall-contaminated with uranium." -G.F. Bennett, The University of Toledo, in JOURNAL OF HAZARDOUS MATERIALS, 2005
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
K.E. Roehl Editor
Department of Applied Geology, University of Karlsruhe, Germany
T. Meggyes Editor
Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM), Berlin, Germany
F.G. Simon Editor
Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM), Berlin, Germany
D.I. Stewart Editor
School of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds, UK