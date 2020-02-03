Long-term Farming Systems Research: Ensuring Food Security in Changing Climate
1st Edition
Description
Long-term Farming Systems Research: Ensuring Global Food Supply presents the legacy and heritage of Long-Term Experiments (LTEs) in Agriculture while addressing the challenges and potential solutions to them. This book discusses how LTEs form an important asset in understanding agriculture’s significant influence on life on earth.
As global governments and development agencies pursue to achieve the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, this book’s content provides insight into the interactions of agricultural production with ecological, economic and societal aspects is of unprecedented importance. In this regard, Long-term Farming Systems Research: Ensuring Global Food Supply offers a thorough resource of information based on experiences from various LTEs ongoing in different parts of the world for different durations and addressing different key objectives. The contextual variety and geographic diversity presented in this book makes it useful for agricultural and environmental scientists, as well as students and educators in such fields.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive resource of information generated in various LTEs across the globe with focus on various aspects of farming systems, crop management practices, plant, soil and human nutrition and a holistic view on interactions of agricultural production with environment and society
- Identifies challenges and lessons learnt from different LTEs and recommendations for potential solutions
- Presents unique challenges and potential solutions for different agricultural production systems as well as ecological, economic and agronomic consequences of prolonged use of certain management practices or inputs
Readership
Agricultural and environmental scientists, global policy makers, NGOs, funding bodies, extensionists, educational institutions, lecturers and students in fields of enviornmental science and agriculture
Table of Contents
Part 1: Unique Contribution of LTEs to agricultural science
1. Unique value of long-term farming systems research for sustainable farming systems
Dr. Paul Mäder, Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, (FiBL), Switzerland
2. Legacy of the Soviet era LTEs in Russian Agriculture
Vladimir Romanenkov, Lomonosov, Moscow State University, Russia
3. LTEs in tropics: contribution of SysCom program to knowledge on sustainable intensification
Dr. Noah Adamtey, Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, (FiBL), Switzerland
Part 2: How to take maximum benefit out of the massive data generated in LTEs
4. Global Long-Term Experiments Network (GLTEN)
TBC
5. BonaRes Repository
Dr Meike Grosse and Dr. Carsten Hoffmann, Leibniz Centre for Agricultural Landscape Research (ZALF), Germany
6. Improved methods for statistical analysis of LTE data
Prof. Thomas M. Loughin, Chair Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science, Simon Fraser University
7. RothC model: 40 years in making
Michael Mielewczik, Rothamsted Research, UK
Part 3: Management challenges of LTEs
8. Russell Ranch: a place to study the impacts of farming systems and inputs on agricultural sustainability
Dr. Kate Scow, University of California, Davis, USA
9. How to decide about shutting down an LTE
Dr. John Kirkegaard, CSIRO, Australia
10. Why the LTEs in Asia remain underrepresented
Dr. M. L. Jat, Sustainable Intensification Program, CIMMYT Part 4: LTEs as platforms for education and capacity building
11. LTEs for education: experiences from France and Spain
Prof. Claire Chenu, INRA, France
12. LTE as platform for innovation development
Dr. Christian Andres, Technology Innovation Platform of IFOAM – Organics International (TIPI)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181867
About the Editor
Gurbir Bhullar
Dr. Gurbir S. Bhullar is a farming systems experts. In his role as the theme leader for ‘sustainable agriculture in the tropics’ at the ‘Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), Switzerland’. He is leading a Long-Term Farming Systems Comparison (SysCom) Program, comprising a series of LTEs across tropical countries focussed on comparing different farming systems for their agronomic, economic and ecological performance. This offers him first-hand experience and expertise in long-termfarming systems research in context to the contemporary challenges faced by the small holder farming communities, particularly in less-privileged parts of the world. In 2018, these field trials, located in Kenya, India and Bolivia, complete 12 years of their existence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, Switzerland
Amritbir Riar
Dr. Amritbir Riar is a Senior Scientist and Global leader of Seeding the Green Future Program
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of International Cooperation (FiBL), Frick, Switzerland