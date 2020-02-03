Long-term Farming Systems Research: Ensuring Food Security in Changing Climate

Long-term Farming Systems Research: Ensuring Global Food Supply presents the legacy and heritage of Long-Term Experiments (LTEs) in Agriculture while addressing the challenges and potential solutions to them. This book discusses how LTEs form an important asset in understanding agriculture’s significant influence on life on earth.

As global governments and development agencies pursue to achieve the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, this book’s content provides insight into the interactions of agricultural production with ecological, economic and societal aspects is of unprecedented importance. In this regard, Long-term Farming Systems Research: Ensuring Global Food Supply offers a thorough resource of information based on experiences from various LTEs ongoing in different parts of the world for different durations and addressing different key objectives. The contextual variety and geographic diversity presented in this book makes it useful for agricultural and environmental scientists, as well as students and educators in such fields.