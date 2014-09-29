Perfect for:

• Certificate III in Aged Care Students

• Certificate III in Home and Community Care Students

• Certificate III in Disability Students

The third edition of Long-term Caring: Residential, Home and

Community Aged Care has been updated to cover components of the National Aged Care Training Package for students.

Written by leading specialists in aged care from both Australia

and New Zealand, Long Term Caring: Residential, Home and

Community Aged Care 3rd Edition continues to prepare students

thoroughly for all aspects of personal care in a variety of aged care settings, within the home, community and in dedicated centres. The focus of the new edition is on how to deliver long-term

care to meet an individual’s needs and to enhance their quality of life.

Evolve Resources: