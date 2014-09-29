Long-Term Caring
3rd Edition
Residential, home and community aged care
Description
Perfect for:
-
• Certificate III in Aged Care Students
- • Certificate III in Home and Community Care Students
- • Certificate III in Disability Students
The third edition of Long-term Caring: Residential, Home and
Community Aged Care has been updated to cover components of the National Aged Care Training Package for students.
Written by leading specialists in aged care from both Australia
and New Zealand, Long Term Caring: Residential, Home and
Community Aged Care 3rd Edition continues to prepare students
thoroughly for all aspects of personal care in a variety of aged care settings, within the home, community and in dedicated centres. The focus of the new edition is on how to deliver long-term
care to meet an individual’s needs and to enhance their quality of life.
Evolve Resources:
- • Powerpoints
- • Testbank RTF
- • Case studies
- • Image collection
Key Features
• Aligned to the most current Aged Care Training Package requirements
• A focus on cultural considerations in aged care
• Safety Alerts focusing on the key safety aspects of care giving
• Procedure boxes providing step-by-step instructions for performing care-giving tasks
• Quality of Life boxes focusing on how to promote quality of life
• Updated Review Questions at the end of each chapter, reinforcing learning and understanding of key concepts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2015
- Published:
- 29th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582254
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541916
About the Author
Karen Scott
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Trainer, Churches of Christ Residential Care Services, Qld, Australia
Margaret Webb
Affiliations and Expertise
Director MW Projects, Brisbane, Qld, Australia