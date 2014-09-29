Long-Term Caring - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729541916, 9780729582254

Long-Term Caring

3rd Edition

Residential, home and community aged care

Authors: Karen Scott Margaret Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780729582254
Paperback ISBN: 9780729541916
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 29th September 2014
Page Count: 600
Description

Perfect for:

  • • Certificate III in Aged Care Students

  • • Certificate III in Home and Community Care Students

  • • Certificate III in Disability Students

The third edition of Long-term Caring: Residential, Home and

Community Aged Care has been updated to cover components of the National Aged Care Training Package for students.

Written by leading specialists in aged care from both Australia

and New Zealand, Long Term Caring: Residential, Home and

Community Aged Care 3rd Edition continues to prepare students

thoroughly for all aspects of personal care in a variety of aged care settings, within the home, community and in dedicated centres. The focus of the new edition is on how to deliver long-term

care to meet an individual’s needs and to enhance their quality of life.

Evolve Resources:

  • • Powerpoints

  • • Testbank RTF

  • • Case studies

  • • Image collection

Key Features

• Aligned to the most current Aged Care Training Package requirements

• A focus on cultural considerations in aged care

• Safety Alerts focusing on the key safety aspects of care giving

• Procedure boxes providing step-by-step instructions for performing care-giving tasks

• Quality of Life boxes focusing on how to promote quality of life

• Updated Review Questions at the end of each chapter, reinforcing learning and understanding of key concepts

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582254
Paperback ISBN:
9780729541916

About the Author

Karen Scott

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Trainer, Churches of Christ Residential Care Services, Qld, Australia

Margaret Webb

Affiliations and Expertise

Director MW Projects, Brisbane, Qld, Australia

