Long Non-coding RNAs in Plants
1st Edition
Roles in Development and Stress
Stresses such as heat, cold, drought, heavy metals, UV radiations, bacterial and fungal pathogens and insect pests largely affect the productivity of various horticultural plants and agricultural crops. However, the ever-increasing human population regularly demands an increase in yield and quality of produce. Long non-coding RNAs are associated with various developmental pathways, regulatory systems, abiotic and biotic stress responses and signaling and can provide an alternative strategy for stress management in plants. This title provides the most recent advances in LncRNAs, including identification, characterization and their potential applications and uses.
Introductory chapters include the discovery and development of lncRNAs, a comparative analysis of coding versus non-coding lncRNAs and the role of lncRNAs in abiotic and biotic stress management. The book then provides methodology and protocols for identification and characterization, followed by chapters covering the various different applications of lncRNAs.
Written by leading experts in the field, this title is a must-have resource for students and researchers interested in plant science and biotechnology, horticulture, agriculture and crop science.
- Includes the latest advances and research in long non-coding RNAs in plants
- Provides alternative strategies for abiotic and biotic stress management in horticultural plants and agricultural crops
- Focuses on the application and uses of long non-coding RNAs
Researchers and students interested in plant science and biotechnology, horticulture, agriculture and crop science
- Long non-coding RNA and plants: an overview
2. Discovery and development of lncRNA studies in plants
3. A comparative analysis of coding vs long non-coding RNAs
4. High throughput methods and tools for the identification and characterization of lncRNA in plants
5. Repositories for plant lncRNAs
6. Role of lncRNAs in the abiotic stress management
7. Biotic stress response on lncRNAs in plants
8. Molecular analysis of lncRNAs in cereal crops during development and stress response
9. Long non-coding RNAs in legumes: identification and molecular characterization
10. Genome wide analysis of lncRNAs in vegetable crops and their roles
11. Identification and characterization of lncRNAs from climbers and fruit crops
12. Analysis of lncRNAs from perennial shrub and tree plants
13. Long non-coding RNAs in flowering plants and their role in developmental transition
14. Role of lncRNA in calcium and stress signaling
15. Role of high throughput sequencing technologies in lncRNA discovery and characterization
16. Mode of action of lncRNAs during plant development and stress response
17. Role of lncRNA in the biogenesis and regulation of miRNA in plants
18. Modification in lncRNAs during stress conditions in plants
19. Regulation of reproductive tissue development by lncRNA in plants
20. Application of lncRNA in plants improvement: a future perspective
- 400
- English
- © Academic Press 2021
- 1st November 2020
- Academic Press
- 9780128214527
Santosh Kumar Upadhyay
Dr. Upadhyay is working as Assistant Professor of Botany at Panjab University, Chandigarh. He has been working in the area of Plant systems biology and functional genomics. He has authored 47 peer reviewed research publication in various international journals, six international patents and more than 10 book chapters. His research group is involved in molecular characterization of various defense related proteins including receptor like kinases, ROS detoxifying enzymes, calcium transport elements, and long non-coding RNAs from cereal crop wheat and horticultural crop grapes. He is also working as editor in various international journals.
Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Panjab University, Chandigarh, India
