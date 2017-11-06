Long Cases in Clinical Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131250280, 9788131250297

Long Cases in Clinical Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: H. Sarker
eBook ISBN: 9788131250297
Paperback ISBN: 9788131250280
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 6th November 2017
Page Count: 406
Description

This book contains the art of history taking, examination procedure, and approach to the patient and every step to reach the diagnosis. It also contains essential knowledge to face the discussion during examination.

Key Features

Q&A format in bullet points makes it easy to read and follow

• Causes of signs/symptoms highlighted in box

• Common presentations of condition/disease listed in box

• Differential diagnosis with pictures if available/appropriate

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.           Introduction to long cases

2.           General and systemic physical examination

3.           Pearls for approaching long cases

Respiratory system

4.           Bronchial asthma

5.           COPD

6.           Cor pulmonale

7.           Consolidation/Pneumonia

8.           Pleural effusion

9.           Pulmonary tuberculosis

10.        Bronchial carcinoma

11.        Bronchiectasis

12.        Interstitial lung disease

Cardiology

13.        Congestive cardiac failure

14.        Hypertension

15.        Ischemic heart disease—stable angina

16.        Acute coronary syndrome

17.        Mitral stenosis

18.        Multiple valvular heart disease

19.        TOF(Tetralogy of Fallot)/Eisenmenger’s Syndrome

20.        Infective endocarditis

Abdomen

21.        Chronic liver disease

22.        Acute viral hepatitis

23.        Liver abscess

24.        Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

25.        Primary biliary cirrhosis

26.        Peptic ulcer disease

27.        Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

28.        Carcinoma Head of the Pancreas (obstructive jaundice)

29.        Abdominal Tuberculosis

30.        Haemochromatosis

31.        Wilson’s Disease

Nephrology

32.        Acute glomerulonephritis

33.        Nephrotic syndrome

34.        Chronic renal failure

35.        PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease)

36.        Renal Transplantation

Haematology

37.        Iron deficiency anemia

38.        Thalassemia

39.        Lymphoma

40.        Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP)

41.        Aplastic anemia

42.        Multiple myeloma

43.        Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML)

Endocrine system

44.        Diabetes mellitus

45.        Thyrotoxicosis

46.        Hypothyroidism

47.        Cushing’s Syndrome

48.        Addison’s Disease

49.        Acromegaly

Rheumatology

50.        Rheumatoid arthritis

51.        Systemic lupus erythromatosus (SLE)

52.        Monoarthritis - reactive arthritis

53.        Ankylosing spondylitis

54.        Systemic Sclerosis

55.        Dermatomyositis

Nervous system

56.        Spastic paraparesis-Pott’s disease

57.        Flaccid paraplegia-GBS

58.        Motor neuron disease (MND)

59.        Multiple sclerosis

60.        Parkinsonism

61.        Cerebrovascular disease (Hemiplegia)

62.        Subarachnoid haemorrhage

63.        Peripheral Neuropathy

Miscellaneous

64.        Tubercular lymphadenitis

65.        Kala azar

66.        Pyrexia of unknown origin (PUO)

Bonus online cases (mixed presentations)

1.     Hemiplegia with mitral stenosis with atrial fibrillation

2.     Congestive cardiac failure with deep vein thrombosis

3.     Stable angina with COPD

4.     Cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus and peripheral neuropathy

5.     Hypothyroidism with carpal tunnel syndrome

6.     Chronic kidney disease with diabetes mellitus and hypertension

7.     Rheumatoid arthritis with interstitial lung disease

8.     Subarachnoid haemorrhage with polycystic kidney disease

9.     Hereditary haemolytic anaemia with diabetes mellitus

10.  Spastic paraparesis with anaemia.

About the Author

H. Sarker

