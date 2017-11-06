Long Cases in Clinical Medicine
1st Edition
Description
This book contains the art of history taking, examination procedure, and approach to the patient and every step to reach the diagnosis. It also contains essential knowledge to face the discussion during examination.
Key Features
Q&A format in bullet points makes it easy to read and follow
• Causes of signs/symptoms highlighted in box
• Common presentations of condition/disease listed in box
• Differential diagnosis with pictures if available/appropriate
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Introduction to long cases
2. General and systemic physical examination
3. Pearls for approaching long cases
Respiratory system
4. Bronchial asthma
5. COPD
6. Cor pulmonale
7. Consolidation/Pneumonia
8. Pleural effusion
9. Pulmonary tuberculosis
10. Bronchial carcinoma
11. Bronchiectasis
12. Interstitial lung disease
Cardiology
13. Congestive cardiac failure
14. Hypertension
15. Ischemic heart disease—stable angina
16. Acute coronary syndrome
17. Mitral stenosis
18. Multiple valvular heart disease
19. TOF(Tetralogy of Fallot)/Eisenmenger’s Syndrome
20. Infective endocarditis
Abdomen
21. Chronic liver disease
22. Acute viral hepatitis
23. Liver abscess
24. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)
25. Primary biliary cirrhosis
26. Peptic ulcer disease
27. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
28. Carcinoma Head of the Pancreas (obstructive jaundice)
29. Abdominal Tuberculosis
30. Haemochromatosis
31. Wilson’s Disease
Nephrology
32. Acute glomerulonephritis
33. Nephrotic syndrome
34. Chronic renal failure
35. PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease)
36. Renal Transplantation
Haematology
37. Iron deficiency anemia
38. Thalassemia
39. Lymphoma
40. Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP)
41. Aplastic anemia
42. Multiple myeloma
43. Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML)
Endocrine system
44. Diabetes mellitus
45. Thyrotoxicosis
46. Hypothyroidism
47. Cushing’s Syndrome
48. Addison’s Disease
49. Acromegaly
Rheumatology
50. Rheumatoid arthritis
51. Systemic lupus erythromatosus (SLE)
52. Monoarthritis - reactive arthritis
53. Ankylosing spondylitis
54. Systemic Sclerosis
55. Dermatomyositis
Nervous system
56. Spastic paraparesis-Pott’s disease
57. Flaccid paraplegia-GBS
58. Motor neuron disease (MND)
59. Multiple sclerosis
60. Parkinsonism
61. Cerebrovascular disease (Hemiplegia)
62. Subarachnoid haemorrhage
63. Peripheral Neuropathy
Miscellaneous
64. Tubercular lymphadenitis
65. Kala azar
66. Pyrexia of unknown origin (PUO)
Bonus online cases (mixed presentations)
1. Hemiplegia with mitral stenosis with atrial fibrillation
2. Congestive cardiac failure with deep vein thrombosis
3. Stable angina with COPD
4. Cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus and peripheral neuropathy
5. Hypothyroidism with carpal tunnel syndrome
6. Chronic kidney disease with diabetes mellitus and hypertension
7. Rheumatoid arthritis with interstitial lung disease
8. Subarachnoid haemorrhage with polycystic kidney disease
9. Hereditary haemolytic anaemia with diabetes mellitus
10. Spastic paraparesis with anaemia.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 6th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131250297
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131250280