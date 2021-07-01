Long Acting Drug Delivery Systems: Pharmaceutical, Clinical, and Regulatory Aspects offers a comprehensive overview of the technical, clinical, regulatory and industrial perspectives on these drug delivery systems.

Implantable and long acting drug delivery systems are systems that offer the possibility of unattended and localized long lasting therapies. Accordingly, they offer multiple advantages over conventional drug delivery systems, such as improving patient compliance while reducing the required drug dosage, which is especially important for the treatment of chronic conditions.

Long Acting Drug Delivery Systems: Pharmaceutical, Clinical, and Regulatory Aspects follows a sequential order, beginning with the current technical state of the field and moving on to more clinical, industrial and regulatory topics. Opening chapters describe the current needs and potential applications of implantable and long acting therapeutic approaches. The book goes on to describe established and novel long acting systems, with a focus on the materials used to prepare these systems and their biocompatibility. Importantly, applied topics such as scale-up manufacturing, products under clinical trials and regulatory aspects are covered, offering the reader a holistic view of this rapidly growing field.