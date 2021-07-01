Long Acting Drug Delivery Systems
1st Edition
Pharmaceutical, Clinical, and Regulatory Aspects
Table of Contents
Part 1. Introduction to long acting and implantable drug delivery systems
1. Overview of the clinical current needs, potential applications and physiological consideration for long-acting and implantable delivery systems
Part 2. Classification, material types, and design principles of long acting drug delivery systems
2. Classification, material types and design approaches of long acting and implantable drug delivery systems
Part 3. Applications of long acting drug delivery systems
3. Long acting drug delivery systems for ocular therapies
4. Applications of long lasting and implantable drug delivery systems for cardiovascular disease treatment
5. Implantable and long lasting drug delivery systems for cancer treatment
6. Sexual and reproductive health long lasting drug delivery systems applications
7. Implantable devices for pain control
8. Implantable and long lasting drug delivery systems for infectious, inflammatory, endocrine and neurodegenerative diseases
9. Long lasting drug delivery systems based on microneedles
Part 4. Safety issues and measures for long acting drug delivery systems
10. Safety and biocompatibility consideration of long acting and implantable drug delivery systems
11. Testing methodologies to evaluate safety of long acting and implantable drug delivery systems
Part 5. Industrial and regulatory aspects of long acting drug delivery systems
12. Scale-up manufacturing of long acting drug delivery systems. Products in the market and under clinical development
13. Regulatory aspects of long acting and implantable drug delivery systems. Challenges for clinical translation
Description
Long Acting Drug Delivery Systems: Pharmaceutical, Clinical, and Regulatory Aspects offers a comprehensive overview of the technical, clinical, regulatory and industrial perspectives on these drug delivery systems.
Implantable and long acting drug delivery systems are systems that offer the possibility of unattended and localized long lasting therapies. Accordingly, they offer multiple advantages over conventional drug delivery systems, such as improving patient compliance while reducing the required drug dosage, which is especially important for the treatment of chronic conditions.
Long Acting Drug Delivery Systems: Pharmaceutical, Clinical, and Regulatory Aspects follows a sequential order, beginning with the current technical state of the field and moving on to more clinical, industrial and regulatory topics. Opening chapters describe the current needs and potential applications of implantable and long acting therapeutic approaches. The book goes on to describe established and novel long acting systems, with a focus on the materials used to prepare these systems and their biocompatibility. Importantly, applied topics such as scale-up manufacturing, products under clinical trials and regulatory aspects are covered, offering the reader a holistic view of this rapidly growing field.
Key Features
- Brings together technical, clinical, regulatory and industrial perspectives, for a complete overview of long acting and implantable drug delivery systems
- Provides up-to-date coverage of established and novel long acting and implantable drug delivery systems, both in development and actively in use
- Appeals to a broad readership, including materials scientists, pharmaceutical scientists, biomedical engineers, clinicians and regulatory experts
Readership
Researchers in industry and academia working on drug delivery, across a broad selection of fields including pharmaceutical science, materials science and biomedical engineering. Advanced students in these areas also a potential audience for the proposed book due to the increasing importance of long acting drug delivery systems. Clinicians and regulatory experts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 365
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128217498
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ryan Donnelly
Professor Ryan Donnelly holds the Chair in Pharmaceutical Technology. His research is centred on design and physicochemical characterisation of advanced polymeric drug delivery systems for transdermal and topical drug delivery, with a strong emphasis on improving therapeutic outcomes for patients. His bioadhesive patch design was used successfully in the clinic and has now been licensed to Swedish Pharma AB, for whom he acts as a Scientific Advisor. He is currently developing a range of novel microneedle technologies through independent research, but also in collaboration with the world’s leading transdermal patch manufacturer and several major pharma partners. Still at a relatively early stage of his career, he has obtained substantial RCUK, charity and industrial funding and authored over 300 peer-reviewed publications, including 4 patent applications, 4 textbooks, 19 book chapters and approximately 130 full papers. He has been an invited speaker at numerous national and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy, Queen's University Belfast, Medical Biology Centre, Belfast , UK
Eneko Larraneta
Dr Eneko Larrañeta is a Lecturer in Pharmaceutical Sciences at the School of Pharmacy Queen’s University Belfast. He worked in different multidisciplinary first-class laboratories developing drug delivery systems. His research area falls within the interface of pharmaceutics, chemistry, engineering and biomedical sciences. During his independent career, he developed research projects for industrial partners (L’Oreal) and research councils (Wellcome Trust, Royal Society, PATH among others). To date, he has published more than 40 peer-reviewed papers in leading international journals, as well as 4 book chapters, 1 invited presentation and 11 conference abstracts, describing a range of advanced drug delivery systems, including nanoparticles and microneedles.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy, Queen's University Belfast, Medical Biology Centre, Belfast, UK
Thakur Singh
Dr Thakur obtained his PhD in Drug Delivery from School of Pharmacy, Queens University Belfast (2009), M.Sc in Pharmaceutical Sciences from University Science Malaysia (2006) and B.Pharm from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, India (2002). His current research involves the fabrication and design of novel long-acting injectable and implantable drug delivery systems for treating back of the eye disorders. Dr Thakur's ocular drug delivery research has led to the formation of Re-Vana Therapeutics Ltd. He is currently acting as the CSO for Re-Vana. He is Chair for Ocular Delivery (OcD) Focus Group supported by the mission of Controlled Release Society (CRS). He has authored over 150 scientific publications, including 52 peer-reviewed research papers, 10 book chapters and 4 textbooks. He has been an invited speaker at a number of national/international meetings. He is currently Editorial Board member of the International Journal of Pharmacy & Pharmacology, Chronicles of Pharmacy and SCIENCEDOMAIN international, and Scientific advisor for Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy, Queen's University Belfast, Medical Biology Centre, Belfast, UK
