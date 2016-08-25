Logistics Engineering and Health

This book presents the research that resulted from a fruitful collaboration between many CNRS research laboratories, health establishments and industrialists. This research contributes to the study and the development of logistical systems, in particular health-oriented logistical systems, in order to manage and optimize physical, informational and financial flows.

The authors examine optimization and modeling methods to facilitate decision support for the management of logistics systems in the health field, including solutions to problems encountered in the management of logistics flows and the study of systems incorporating these flows.

In the first chapter, logistics engineering is presented whilst the second chapter introduces the study of real cases of transport, management crisis and warehouse management logistics systems.

The third chapter is devoted to the study of hospital systems and emergency services and in the fourth chapter, the authors highlight the operational aspect of the hospital system thanks to an innovative modeling approach.

Finally, mathematical and algorithmic models of scheduling, and dynamic orchestration of the collaborative workflow by a multi-agent system, are introduced.