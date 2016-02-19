Logic, Methodology and Philosophy of Science VI - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444854230, 9780080960302

Logic, Methodology and Philosophy of Science VI

1st Edition

Editors: J.J. Cohen J. Los H. Pfeiffer K.-P. Podewski
eBook ISBN: 9780080960302
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 870
Description

Logic, Methodology and Philosophy of Science VI presents the results of recent research into the foundations of science. The volume contains invited papers presented at the Congress, covering the areas of Logic, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences and the Humanities.

About the Editor

J.J. Cohen

J. Los

H. Pfeiffer

K.-P. Podewski

