Logic, Methodology and Philosophy of Science VI
1st Edition
Editors: J.J. Cohen J. Los H. Pfeiffer K.-P. Podewski
eBook ISBN: 9780080960302
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 870
Description
Logic, Methodology and Philosophy of Science VI presents the results of recent research into the foundations of science. The volume contains invited papers presented at the Congress, covering the areas of Logic, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences and the Humanities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 870
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080960302
About the Editor
J.J. Cohen
J. Los
H. Pfeiffer
K.-P. Podewski
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.