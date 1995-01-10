Logic, Methodology and Philosophy of Science IX, Volume 134

Inaugural Address. Logic and philosophy in the 20th century (G.H. von Wright). Proof Theory and Categorial Logic. The Witness function method and provably recursive functions of Peano arithmetic (S.R. Buss). Some aspects of categorical logic (J. Lambek). Gentzen-type systems and Hilbert's epsilon substitution method (G.E. Mints). Admissible proof theory and beyond (M. Rathjen). Model Theory, Set Theory and Formal Systems. On the reducibility order between borel equivalence relations (A. Louveau). The core model up to a Woodin cardinal (W. Mitchell). Recursion Theory and Constructivism. Lattice embeddings into the R.E. degrees preserving 1 (K. Ambos-Spies et al.). Contributions to the history of variations of weak density in the n-R.E. degrees (M. Arslanov). Rigidity and definability in the noncomputable universe (S.B. Cooper). Logic and Computer Science. The impact of model theory on theoretical computer science (J.A. Makowsky). A decidable quantified defeasible logic (D. Nute). Philosophical Logic Non-classical logic and ontological non-commitment, avoiding abstract objects through modal operators (J.P. Burgess). Russellian propositions (J. Pelham, A. Urquhart). Accepting failure in dynamic logic (K. Segerberg). Methodology. Reliable methods (K.T. Kelly). Taking naturalism seriously (P. Maddy). Recent perspectives on simplicity and generalization (P.M. Williams). Probability, Induction and Decision Theory. Three levels of inductive inference (P. Gärdenfors). When normal and extensive form decisions differ (T. Seidenfeld). History of Logic, Methodology and Philosophy of Science. Andrei Markov and Mathematical Constructivism (N.M. Nagorny). Contributions to the history of the classical truth-definition (J. Wolenski). Ethics of Science and Technology. Notes on the value of science (L. Bergström). Morality and human evolution (A. Gibbard). Conceptual issues in ethics of science and technology (R. Qiu). Foundations of Logic, Mathematics and Computer Science. A new paradox in type theory (T. Coquand). Taking formalism seriously (E. Nelson). What is the philosophical basis of intuitionistic mathematics? (R. Tieszen). Foundations of Physical Sciences. Asymptotics, singularities and the reduction of theories (M. Berry). Realism and quantum mechanics (H. Primas). Some reflections on the structure of our knowledge in physics (H. Stein). Foundations of Biological Sciences. The limits of biology (G. Vollmer). Foundations of Cognitive Science and AI (including Computational Perspectives in Psychology). Cognitive science as reverse engineering. Several meanings of top-down and bottom-up (D.C. Dennett). Foundations of Lingistics. Logic and the flow of information (J. van Benthem). The ontology of phonology (S. Bromberger, M. Halle). Relational nouns (M.J. Cresswell). Foundations of Social Sciences (including Non-Computational Psychology). Reducing self-interest and improving the relevance of economic research (C.W.J. Granger). A theory of inferred causation (J. Pearl, T.S. Verma). Building causal graphs from statistical data in the presence of latent variables (P. Spirtes). Intersectional Symposium: Prediction. Coherent inference and prediction in statistics (W.D. Sudderth). Intersectional Symposium: Carnap and Reichenbach Centennial Symposium. Carnap's voluntarism (R. Jeffrey). The limits of vindication (H. Putnam). Intersectional Symposium: Stig Kanger Memorial Symposium on the logic of rights and choices. Stig Kanger in memoriam (D. Føllesdal). Stig Kanger's theory of rights (L. Lindahl). Non-binary choice and preference: a tribute to Stig Kanger (A. Sen). Intersectional Symposium: Game Theory. DeBayesing game theory (K. Binmore). Normative validity and meaning of von Neumann-Morgenstern utilities (J.C. Harsanyi).