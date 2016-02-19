Logic Colloquium '86 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444703262, 9780444535832

Logic Colloquium '86, Volume 124

1st Edition

Editors: F.R. Drake J.K. Truss
eBook ISBN: 9780444535832
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 1987
Page Count: 341
Table of Contents

Parameter-Free Induction, the Matiyasevič Theorem and B&Sgr;1 (Z. Adamowicz). A Laver-Type Indestructibility for Accessible Cardinals (S. Ben David). A Complete Inference System for Regular Processes with Silent Moves (J.A. Bergstra and J.W. Klop). Cumulative Logic Programs and Modelling (E. Engeler). What is Negation in a System? (D.M. Gabbay). Teaching Logic by Computer: A Hacker's Guide (P. Gibbins). On the Role of 0' in Recursion Theory (A. Kučera). The Origins of Forcing (G.H. Moore). How to Obtain Interpolation for L&kgr;+&kgr; (J. Oikkonen). The Craig Interpolation Lemma for Certain Modal Logics (J. Plaza). Model Theory and Representation Type of Algebras (M. Prest). The Knuth-Bendix Completion Procedure, the Growth Function, and Polycyclic Groups (M.M. Richter). Introduction to the Theory of Logic Programming (J.C. Shepherdson). A Complete Class of Restricted Logic Programs (O. Štěpánková and P. Štěpánek). Oscillations of Real Numbers (S. Todorcevic). Doing without Determinacy-Aspects of Inner Models (P.D. Welch).

Description

The result of the European Summer Meeting of the Association for Symbolic Logic, this volume gives an overview of the latest developments in most of the major fields of logic being actively pursued today. Important new developments in the applications of logic in computer science are presented. Other areas examined include model theory, set theory, recursion theory, proof theory, and the history of logic.

This volume contains the texts of ten of the invited lectures and six of the contributed papers.

About the Editors

