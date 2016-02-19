Logic Colloquium '85 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444702111, 9780444535825

Logic Colloquium '85, Volume 122

1st Edition

Editors: The Paris Logic Group
eBook ISBN: 9780444535825
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Table of Contents

Jean van Heijenoort (1912-1986) (A. Burdman Feferman and S. Feferman). La Mouche dans la Bouteille (J.Y. Girard). J. v. H. (Ph. de Rouilhan). Almost Strongly Minimal Totally Categorical Theories (G. Ahlbrandt). On Lascar Rank in Non-Multidimensional &ohgr;-Stable Theories (A. Baudisch). Geometrical'' Stability Theory (S. Buechler). Homogeneous Directed Graphs. The Imprimitive Case (G.L. Cherlin). Proofs of Partial Correctness for Iterative and Recursive Computations (B. Courcelle). Système et Métasystème chez Russell (J. van Heijenoort). Concepts Mathématiques et Informatiques Formalisés dans le Calcul des Constructions (T. Coquand and G. Huet). Arithmetical Truth and Hidden Higher-Order Concepts (D. Isaacson). Some Proof-Theoretic Contributions to Theories of Sets (J. Jaeger). Logic and Conceptual Relationships in Mathematics (K.L. Manders). &Pgr;2-Models of Extensions of Kripke-Platek Set Theory (P. Päppinghaus). Weakly Normal Groups (U. Hrushovski and A. Pillay). A Propos de Groupes Stables (B. Poizat). Logique et Géométrie Algébrique Réelle (M.F. Roy). Some Aspects of Categorical Semantics: Sheaves and Glueing (A. Scedrov). Critères d'Indépendence d'Equations Diophantiennes de Fragments de l'Arithmétique (U.R. Schmerl).

Description

The bulk of this volume consists of invited addresses presented at the Colloquium. These contributions report on recent or ongoing research in some of the mainstream areas of mathematical logic: model theory, both pure and in its applications (to group theory and real algebraic geometry); and proof theory, applied to set theory and diophantine equations.

The major novel aspect of the book is the important place accorded to the connections of mathematical logic with the neighboring disciplines: mathematical foundations of computer science, and philosophy of mathematics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1987
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444535825

