Logic Colloquium '85, Volume 122

The bulk of this volume consists of invited addresses presented at the Colloquium. These contributions report on recent or ongoing research in some of the mainstream areas of mathematical logic: model theory, both pure and in its applications (to group theory and real algebraic geometry); and proof theory, applied to set theory and diophantine equations.

The major novel aspect of the book is the important place accorded to the connections of mathematical logic with the neighboring disciplines: mathematical foundations of computer science, and philosophy of mathematics.