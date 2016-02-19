Logic-Based Decision Support - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444871190, 9780080867809

Logic-Based Decision Support, Volume 40

1st Edition

Mixed Integer Model Formulation

Authors: R.G. Jeroslow
eBook ISBN: 9780080867809
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st February 1989
Page Count: 221
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I. Mixed-Integer Model Formulation. Lecture 1: Disjunctive Representations. Lecture 2: Further Illustrations. Lecture 3: Constructions which Parallel Set Operations. Lecture 4: Topics in Representability.

II. Logic-Based Approaches to Decision Support. Lecture 5: Propositional Logic and Mixed Integer Programming. Lecture 6: A Primer on Predicate Logic. Lecture 7: Computational Complexity above NP: A Retrospective Overview. Lecture 8: Theorem-Proving Techniques which Utilize Discrete Programming. Lecture 9: Spatial Embeddings for Linear and Logic Structures. Lecture 10: Tasks Ahead. Illustrative Examples. Solutions to Examples. Bibliography.

Description

This monograph is based on a series of lectures given by the author at the first Advanced Research Institute on Discrete Applied Mathematics, held at Rutgers University. It emphasizes connections between the representational aspects of mixed integer programming and applied logic, as well as discussing logic-based approaches to decision support which help to create more `intelligent' systems.

Dividing naturally into two parts, the first four chapters are an overview of mixed-integer programming representability techniques. This is followed by five chapters on applied logic, expert systems, logic and databases, and complexity theory. It concludes with a summary of open research issues and an attempt to extrapolate trends in this rapidly developing area.

Details

No. of pages:
221
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1989
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867809

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R.G. Jeroslow Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.