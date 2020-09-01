Logic and Critical Thinking in the Biomedical Sciences
1st Edition
Volume 2: Deductions based upon quantitative data
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Primer on Biomedical Deduction: Simple Ways to Understand What Your Data is Trying to Tell You provides biomedical students and scientists with a repertoire of deductive non-mathematical methods, that helps them draw useful inferences from their own data. The past decade has witnessed a huge increase in the number of books describing advanced mathematical methods for data analysis; however, experienced scientists know that such methods lead to erroneous conclusions unless the researchers have a deep understanding of what the data is trying to say. Individuals with keen observational skills, regardless of their mathematical training, are in the best position to draw correct inferences from the data, and to guide the subsequent implementation of robust, mathematical analyses.
The second volume, Looking at the numbers, tackles the challenges that arise when available data is quantitative, not descriptive. All too often, individuals engaged in the biomedical sciences assume that numeric data must be left to the proper authorities (e.g., statisticians and data analysts), who are trained to apply sophisticated mathematical algorithms to sets of data. This is a terrible mistake insofar as the individuals who create data (e.g., biomedical scientists) are in the best position to understand what their data really means. The volume provides readers with a set of non-mathematical skills that allows them to understand, and draw valid inferences from, numeric data.
This book is a valuable source for several members of biomedical field who need to understand better how to make sense of all the medical data available currently.
Key Features
- Provides a serious and scientific based discussion on deductive methods in the biomedical sciences
- Discusses deduction with a linear and coherent narrative, in order to engage and guide the readers on a full understanding of such complex, but neglect topic
- Brings examples and case studies in a relaxed manner, intended to draw the reader's attention to general concepts, without dwelling excessively on details
Readership
Bioinformaticians; biostatisticians; graduate students; medical students. Members of biomedical field in general who deals with data
Table of Contents
9. Learning what counting tells us
10. Drawing inferences from absences of data values
11. Drawing Inferences from Data Ranges
12. Drawing inferences from outliers and exceptions
13. What we learn when the bell curve won't fit our data
14. Resolving cause and effect puzzles with time-stamped data
15. Heuristic methods that use random numbers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213698
About the Author
Jules Berman
Jules J. Berman received two baccalaureate degrees from MIT; in Mathematics, and in Earth and Planetary Sciences. He holds a PhD from Temple University, and an MD, from the University of Miami. He was a graduate student researcher in the Fels Cancer Research Institute, at Temple University, and at the American Health Foundation in Valhalla, New York. His postdoctoral studies were completed at the US National Institutes of Health, and his residency was completed at the George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, DC. Dr. Berman served as Chief of Anatomic Pathology, Surgical Pathology, and Cytopathology at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where he held joint appointments at the University of Maryland Medical Center and at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. In 1998, he transferred to the US National Institutes of Health, as a Medical Officer, and as the Program Director for Pathology Informatics in the Cancer Diagnosis Program at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Berman is a past president of the Association for Pathology Informatics, and the 2011 recipient of the Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. He has first-authored more than 100 journal articles and has written 18 science books. His most recent titles, published by Elsevier, include:
-Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases: Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms, 1st edition (2012)
-Principles of Big Data: Preparing, Sharing, and Analyzing Complex Information (2013)
-Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs: Keys to Understanding and Treating the Common Diseases (2014)
-Repurposing Legacy Data: Innovative Case Studies (2015)
-Data Simplification: Taming Information with Open Source Tools (2016)
-Precision Medicine and the Reinvention of Human Disease (2018)
-Principles and Practice of Big Data: Preparing, Sharing, and Analyzing Complex Information, Second Edition (2018)
-Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases: Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms, 2nd edition (2019)
Affiliations and Expertise
Author with expertise in informatics, computer programming, and cancer biology
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.