Logic: A History of its Central Concepts

Logic: A History of its Central Concepts, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: Dov M. Gabbay Francis Pelletier John Woods
eBook ISBN: 9780080931708
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529374
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th October 2012
Page Count: 708
Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

List of Authors

A History of The Consequence Relations

1 Introduction

2 Aristotle [384 BCE-322 BCE]

3 Stoics [300 BCE–200 CE]

4 Medievals [476 CE–1453 CE]

5 Leibniz [1646–1716]

6 Kant [1724–1804]

7 Bolzano [1781–1848]

8 Boole [1815–1864]

9 Frege [1848–1925]

10 Russell [1872–1970]

11 Carnap [1891–1970]

12 Gentzen [1909–1945]

13 Tarski [1902–1983]

14 Gödel [1906–1978]

15 Modal Logics

16 Nonmonotonic Options

17 The Substructural Landscape

18 Monism or Pluralism

Bibliography

A History of Quantification

1 Aristotle’s Quantification Theory

2 Quantifiers In Medieval Logic

3 The Textbook Theories of Quantification

4 The Rise Of Modern Logic

5 Contemporary Quantification Theory

Bibliography

History of Negation

Introduction: Grice as a Catalyst

Acknowledgments

Bibliography

A History of The Connectives

1 Aristotelian Foundations

2 Stoic Logic

3 Hypothetical Syllogisms

4 Early Medieval Theories

5 Later Medieval Theories

6 Leibniz’s Logic

7 Standard Modern-Era Logic

8 Bolzano

9 Boole

10 Frege

11 Peirce and Peano

12 On to The Twentieth Century

Bibliography

A History of Truth-Values

1 An Emblematic Concept of Modern Logic

2 From Tarski To Suszko

3 The Initial Bouillon: Three Wise Men

4 Developing Stage

5 Many Truth-Values

6 Structures, Models, Worlds

7 Non Truth-Functional Truth-Values

Bibliography

A History of Modal Traditions

1 Extensional Modal Conceptions in Ancient and Medieval Philosophy

2 Modality as Alternativeness

Primary Literature

Secondary Literature

A History of Natural Deduction

1 Introduction

2 Object Language Natural Deduction

3 The Metatheory of Natural Deduction

4 Problems And Projects

Bibliography

A History Of Connexivity

1 Two Thousand Three Hundred Years Of Connexive Implication

2 Connexive Conditionals: An Empirical Approach

3 Paradoxes of Implication

4 The Avoidance of Paradox

5 A Consistent System of Connexive Logic

6 Connexive Logic In Subproof Form

7 Connexive Logic and The Syllogism

8 Connexive Class Logic

9 First-Degree Connexive Formulae

10 Causal Implication

11 Contemporary Work On Connexive Implication: Meyer, Routley, Mortensen, Priest, Lowe, Pizzi, Wansing, Rahman and Rückert.

Bibliography

A History of Types

1 Introduction

2 Prehistory of Types

3 Type Theory in Principia Mathematica

4 History of the Deramification

5 The Simple Theory of Types

6 Conclusion

Bibliography

A History of the Fallacies in Western Logic

1 Introductory Remarks

2 Aristotle (384–322 Bc)

3 The Hellenistic and Mediaeval Periods

4 Francis Bacon (1561–1626)

5 Antoine Arnauld (1612–1694) and Pierre Nicole (1625–1695)

6 Isaac Watts: an Interlude

7 John Locke

8 Richard Whately (1787–1863)

9 John Stuart Mill (1806–1873)

10 Augustus Demorgan (1806–1871)

11 The Great Depression: 1848–1970

12 Now

Bibliography

A History of Logic Diagrams

1 Introduction

2 The Golden Age of Logic Diagrams

3 Representing Information with Diagrams

4 Manipulating Information with Diagrams

5 The Frege-Peirce Affair

6 Revival in A New Age

Bibliography

Index

Description

The Handbook of the History of Logic is a multi-volume research instrument that brings to the development of logic the best in modern techniques of historical and interpretative scholarship. It is the first work in English in which the history of logic is presented so extensively. The volumes are numerous and large. Authors have been given considerable latitude to produce chapters of a length, and a level of detail, that would lay fair claim on the ambitions of the project to be a definitive research work. Authors have been carefully selected with this aim in mind. They and the Editors join in the conviction that a knowledge of the history of logic is nothing but beneficial to the subject's present-day research programmes. One of the attractions of the Handbook's several volumes is the emphasis they give to the enduring relevance of developments in logic throughout the ages, including some of the earliest manifestations of the subject.

Key Features

  • Covers in depth the notion of logical consequence
  • Discusses the central concept in logic of modality
  • Includes the use of diagrams in logical reasoning

Readership

Researchers, and graduate and senior undergraduate students in logic in all its forms, argumentation theory, AI and computer science, cognitive psychology and neuroscience, linguistics, forensics, philosophy and the philosophy and the history of philosophy, and the history of ideas

"This last volume of the Handbook of the history of logic is devoted to the history of its central concepts...These highly readable histories stretch from antiquity to the present day and are provided with very generous bibliographies." --Zentralblatt MATH

About the Editors

Dov M. Gabbay Editor

Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.

King's College London, UK

Francis Pelletier Editor

University of Alberta and Simon Fraser University

John Woods Editor

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

