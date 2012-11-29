Logging and Log Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597496353, 9781597496360

Logging and Log Management

1st Edition

The Authoritative Guide to Understanding the Concepts Surrounding Logging and Log Management

Authors: Anton Chuvakin Kevin Schmidt Chris Phillips
eBook ISBN: 9781597496360
Paperback ISBN: 9781597496353
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 29th November 2012
Page Count: 460
Description

Logging and Log Management: The Authoritative Guide to Understanding the Concepts Surrounding Logging and Log Management introduces information technology professionals to the basic concepts of logging and log management. It provides tools and techniques to analyze log data and detect malicious activity. The book consists of 22 chapters that cover the basics of log data; log data sources; log storage technologies; a case study on how syslog-ng is deployed in a real environment for log collection; covert logging; planning and preparing for the analysis log data; simple analysis techniques; and tools and techniques for reviewing logs for potential problems. The book also discusses statistical analysis; log data mining; visualizing log data; logging laws and logging mistakes; open source and commercial toolsets for log data collection and analysis; log management procedures; and attacks against logging systems. In addition, the book addresses logging for programmers; logging and compliance with regulations and policies; planning for log analysis system deployment; cloud logging; and the future of log standards, logging, and log analysis. This book was written for anyone interested in learning more about logging and log management. These include systems administrators, junior security engineers, application developers, and managers.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of log management including analysis, visualization, reporting and more
  • Includes information on different uses for logs -- from system operations to regulatory compliance
  • Features case Studies on syslog-ng and actual real-world situations where logs came in handy in incident response
  • Provides practical guidance in the areas of report, log analysis system selection, planning a log analysis system and log data normalization and correlation

Readership

Computer Security staff and program managers; system, network, and application administrators; computer security incident response teams; and others who are responsible for performing duties related to computer security log management.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

Dr. Anton A. Chuvakin

Kevin J. Schmidt

Christopher Phillips

About the Authors

About the Technical Editor

Foreword

Preface

Intended Audience

Prerequisites

Organization of the Book

Chapter 5: Case Study: syslog-ng

Chapter 6: Covert logging

Chapter 7: Analysis Goals, Planning and Preparation: What Are We Looking for?

Chapter 8: Simple Analysis Techniques

Chapter 9: Filtering, Matching and Correlation

Chapter 10: Statistical Analysis

Chapter 11: Log Data Mining

Chapter 12: Reporting and Summarization

Chapter 13: Visualizing Log Data

Chapter 14: Logging Laws and Logging Mistakes

Chapter 15: Tools for Log Analysis and Collection

Chapter 16: Log Management Procedures: Escalation, Response

Chapter 17: Attacks Against Logging Systems

Chapter 18: Logging for Programmers

Chapter 19: Logs and Compliance

Chapter 20: Planning Your Own Log Analysis System

Chapter 21: Cloud Logging

Chapter 22: Log Standard and Future Trends

Chapter 1. Logs, Trees, Forest: The Big Picture

Introduction

Log Data Basics

A Look at Things to Come

Logs Are Underrated

Logs Can Be Useful

People, Process, Technology

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Summary

References

Chapter 2. What is a Log?

Introduction

Logs? What logs?

Criteria of Good Logging

Summary

References

Chapter 3. Log Data Sources

Introduction

Logging Sources

Log Source Classification

Summary

Chapter 4. Log Storage Technologies

Introduction

Log Retention Policy

Log Storage Formats

Database Storage of Log Data

Hadoop Log Storage

The Cloud and Hadoop

Log Data Retrieval and Archiving

Summary

References

Chapter 5. syslog-ng Case Study

Introduction

Obtaining syslog-ng

What Is syslog-ngsyslog-ng?

Example Deployment

Troubleshooting syslog-ng

Summary

References

Chapter 6. Covert Logging

Introduction

Complete Stealthy Log Setup

Logging in Honeypots

Covert Channels for Logging Brief

Summary

References

Chapter 7. Analysis Goals, Planning, and Preparation: What Are We Looking for?

Introduction

Goals

Planning

Preparation

Summary

Chapter 8. Simple Analysis Techniques

Introduction

Line by Line: Road to Despair

Simple Log Viewers

Limitations of Manual Log Review

Responding to the Results of Analysis

Examples

Summary

References

Chapter 9. Filtering, Normalization, and Correlation

Introduction

Filtering

Normalization

Correlation

Common Patterns to Look For

The Future

Summary

Reference

Chapter 10. Statistical Analysis

Introduction

Frequency

Baseline

Machine Learning

Combining Statistical Analysis with Rules-based Correlation

Summary

References

Chapter 11. Log Data Mining

Introduction

Data Mining Intro

Log Mining Intro

Log Mining Requirements

What We Mine For?

Deeper into Interesting

Summary

References

Chapter 12. Reporting and Summarization

Introduction

Defining the Best Reports

Network Activity Reports

Resource Access Reports

Malware Activity Reports

Critical Errors and Failures Reports

Summary

Chapter 13. Visualizing Log Data

Introduction

Visual Correlation

Real-time Visualization

Treemaps

Log Data Constellations

Traditional Log Data Graphing

Summary

References

Chapter 14. Logging Laws and Logging Mistakes

Introduction

Logging Laws

Logging Mistakes

Summary

Reference

Chapter 15. Tools for Log Analysis and Collection

Introduction

Outsource, Build, or Buy

Basic Tools for Log Analysis

Utilities for Centralizing Log Information

Log Analysis Tools—Beyond the Basics

Commercial Vendors

Summary

References

Chapter 16. Log Management Procedures: Log Review, Response, and Escalation

Introduction

Assumptions, Requirements, and Precautions

Common Roles and Responsibilities

PCI and Log Data

Logging Policy

Review, Response, and Escalation Procedures and Workflows

Validation of Log Review

Logbook—Evidence of Exception of Investigations

PCI Compliance Evidence Package

Management Reporting

Periodic Operational Tasks

Additional Resources

Summary

References

Chapter 17. Attacks Against Logging Systems

Introduction

Attacks

Summary

References

Chapter 18. Logging for Programmers

Introduction

Roles and Responsibilities

Logging for Programmers

Security Considerations

Performance Considerations

Summary

References

Chapter 19. Logs and Compliance

Introduction

PCI DSS

ISO2700x Series

HIPAA

FISMA

Summary

Chapter 20. Planning Your Own Log Analysis System

Introduction

Planning

Software Selection

Policy Definition

Architecture

Scaling

Summary

Chapter 21. Cloud Logging

Introduction

Cloud Computing

Cloud Logging

Regulatory, Compliance, and Security Issues

Big Data in the Cloud

SIEM in the Cloud

Pros and Cons of Cloud Logging

Cloud Logging Provider Inventory

Additional Resources

Summary

References

Chapter 22. Log Standards and Future Trends

Introduction

Extrapolations of Today to the Future

Log Future and Standards

Desired Future

Summary

Index

About the Author

Anton Chuvakin

Dr. Anton Chuvakin is a recognized security expert in the field of log

management and PCI DSS compliance. He is an author of the books "Security Warrior" and "PCI

Compliance" and has contributed to many others, while also publishing dozens of papers on

log management, correlation, data analysis, PCI DSS, and security management. His blog

(http://www.securitywarrior.org) is one of the most popular in the industry.

Additionaly, Anton teaches classes and presents at many security conferences across the world

and he works on emerging security standards and serves on the advisory boards of

several security start-ups. Currently, Anton is developing his security consulting practice,

focusing on logging and PCI DSS compliance for security vendors and Fortune 500 organizations.

Anton earned his Ph.D. from Stony Brook University.

Affiliations and Expertise

is a recognized security expert in the field of log management and PCI DSS compliance.

Kevin Schmidt

Kevin J. Schmidt is a senior manager at Dell SecureWorks, Inc., an industry leading MSSP, which is part of Dell. He is responsible for the design and development of a major part of the company’s SIEM platform. This includes data acquisition, correlation and analysis of log data.

Prior to SecureWorks, Kevin worked for Reflex Security where he worked on an IPS engine and anti-virus software. And prior to this he was a lead developer and architect at GuardedNet, Inc.,which built one of the industry’s first SIEM platforms. Kevin is also a commissioned officer in the United States Navy Reserve (USNR).

Kevin has over 19 years of experience in software development and design, 11 of which have been in the network security space. He holds a B.Sc. in computer science.

Affiliations and Expertise

is a team lead and senior software developer at SecureWorks, Inc.

Chris Phillips

Christopher Phillips is a manager and senior software developer at Dell SecureWorks, Inc. He is responsible for the design and development of the company's Threat Intelligence service platform. He also has responsibility for a team involved in integrating log and event information from many third party providers for customers to have their information analyzed by the Dell SecureWorks systems and security professionals. Prior to Dell SecureWorks, Christopher has worked for McKesson and Allscripts where he worked with clients on HIPAA compliance and security and integrating healthcare systems. Christopher has over 18 years of experience in software development and design. He holds a Bachelors of Science in Computer Science and an MBA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Christopher Phillips is a manager and senior software developer at Dell SecureWorks, Inc.

Reviews

"The authors provide a way to simplify the complex process of analyzing large quantities of varied logs. The log management and log analysis approaches they recommend are addressed in detail."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013
"…Anton Chuvakin and his co-authors Kevin Schmidt and Christopher Phillips bring significant real-world experience to the reader and an important book on the topic....For those that want to find the gold in their logs…[it] is a great resource that shows how to maximize the gold that often lays hidden in your large stores of log data."--RSA Conference, December 2012

Ratings and Reviews

