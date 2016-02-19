Logan Turner's Diseases of the Nose, Throat and Ear, Volume 10 is intended to serve as a preparatory volume for senior students, general practitioners, and trainees in otolaryngology preparing for a fellowship examination in otolaryngology. The authors of this volume tried not to confine their presentations to pathology in Northern Europe given differences in the presentation of pathology in developed and the developing countries and the popularity of this book in Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and South East Asia. This book is organized into four main sections. The first three sections cover the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the nose, head and neck, and the ear. The final section deals with pediatric otalaryngology. Several changes were made in this tenth volume. These include the presentation of otology, audiology, and otoneurology as an integrated whole; the rewriting of the section of rhinology; addition of a section on pediatric otolaryngology; and modification and expansion of the section on head and neck surgery. This book will be of interest to senior students, general practitioners, and trainees in otolaryngology.