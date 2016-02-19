Logan Turner's Diseases of the Nose, Throat and Ear - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780723609452, 9781483183640

Logan Turner's Diseases of the Nose, Throat and Ear

10th Edition

Editors: A. G. D. Maran
eBook ISBN: 9781483183640
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th December 1987
Page Count: 468
Description

Logan Turner's Diseases of the Nose, Throat and Ear, Volume 10 is intended to serve as a preparatory volume for senior students, general practitioners, and trainees in otolaryngology preparing for a fellowship examination in otolaryngology. The authors of this volume tried not to confine their presentations to pathology in Northern Europe given differences in the presentation of pathology in developed and the developing countries and the popularity of this book in Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and South East Asia. This book is organized into four main sections. The first three sections cover the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the nose, head and neck, and the ear. The final section deals with pediatric otalaryngology. Several changes were made in this tenth volume. These include the presentation of otology, audiology, and otoneurology as an integrated whole; the rewriting of the section of rhinology; addition of a section on pediatric otolaryngology; and modification and expansion of the section on head and neck surgery. This book will be of interest to senior students, general practitioners, and trainees in otolaryngology.

Table of Contents


Section 1â€”The Nose

1.1 Anatomy and Physiology

1.2 Investigation of Nasal Disease

1.3 Nasal and Facial Trauma

1.4 Epistaxis

1.5 Acute Rhinosinusitis

1.6 Chronic Rhinitis

1.7 Chronic Sinusitis

1.8 Allergic Rhinitis and Nasal Polyps

1.9 Benign Tumors and Granulomas

1.10 Facial Pain

1.11 Cosmetic Facial Surgery

1.12 Trans-sphenoidal Hypophysectomy

Section 2â€”The Head and Neck

2.1 Anatomy of the Pharynx

2.2 Investigation of Pharyngeal Disease

2.3 Infections of the Pharynx

2.4 Benign Disease of the Pharynx

2.5 Neck Space Infections

2.6 Tumors of the Nasopharynx

2.7 Tumors of the Oropharynx

2.8 Tumors of the Hypopharynx

2.9 Tumors of the Oral Cavity

2.10 Benign Diseases of the Oral Cavity

2.11 Salivary Gland Disease

2.12 Anatomy of the Larynx

2.13 Investigation of Laryngeal Disease

2.14 Voice Problems

2.15 Laryngeal Infections

2.16 Rare Laryngeal Tumors

2.17 Cancer of the Larynx

2.18 Vocal Cord Paralysis

2.19 Laryngotracheal Trauma

2.20 Tracheostomy

2.21 Neck Masses

2.22 Cancer of the Nose and Sinuses

2.23 Tumors of the Ear

Section 3â€”The Ear

3.1 Anatomy and Physiology

3.2 Investigation of Ear Disease

3.3 Audiology and Vestibulometry

3.4 Diseases of the External Ear

3.5 Acute Otitis Media in Adults

3.6 Chronic Otitis Media

3.7 Extracranial Complications of Otitis Media

3.8 Intracranial Complications of Otitis Media

3.9 Otosclerosis

3.10 Sensorineural Deafness

3.11 Tinnitus

3.12 Vertigo

3.13 Cerebellopontine Angle Tumors

3.14 Otological Trauma

3.15 The Facial Nerve

Section 4â€”Paediatrics

4.1 Tonsils and Adenoids

4.2 The Catarrhal Child

4.3 Laryngeal Stridor

4.4 Endoscopy

4.5 Intubation and Tracheostomy

4.6 Subglottic Stenosis

4.7 Tumors of the Head and Neck

4.8 Deafness in Children

4.9 Acute Otitis Media and Mastoiditis

4.10 Secretory Otitis Media

Index


Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183640

About the Editor

A. G. D. Maran

Ratings and Reviews

