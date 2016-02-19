Locomotion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123504074, 9780080585277

Locomotion, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Editors: William Hoar David Randall
eBook ISBN: 9780080585277
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

List of Contributors Preface Contents of Other Volumes Form, Function, and Locomotory Habits in Fish, C.C. Lindsey. Swimming Capacity, F.W.H. Beamish. Hydrodynamics: Nonscombroid Fish, P.W. Webb. Locomotion by Scombrid Fishes: Hydromechanics, Morphology, and Behavior, J.J. Magnuson. Body Temperature Relations of Tunas, Especially Skipjack, E.D. Stevens and W.H. Neill. Locomotor Muscle, Q. Bone. The Respiratory and Circulatory Systems during Exercise, D.R. Jones and D.J. Randall. Metabolism in Fish during Exercise, W.R. Driedzic and P.W. Hochachka. Author Index. Systematic Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080585277

About the Serial Editors

William Hoar Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

David Randall Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China

