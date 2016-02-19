Locomotion, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors Preface Contents of Other Volumes Form, Function, and Locomotory Habits in Fish, C.C. Lindsey. Swimming Capacity, F.W.H. Beamish. Hydrodynamics: Nonscombroid Fish, P.W. Webb. Locomotion by Scombrid Fishes: Hydromechanics, Morphology, and Behavior, J.J. Magnuson. Body Temperature Relations of Tunas, Especially Skipjack, E.D. Stevens and W.H. Neill. Locomotor Muscle, Q. Bone. The Respiratory and Circulatory Systems during Exercise, D.R. Jones and D.J. Randall. Metabolism in Fish during Exercise, W.R. Driedzic and P.W. Hochachka. Author Index. Systematic Index. Subject Index.
