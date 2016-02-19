Clinics in Developmental Medicine, No. 24: Locomotion from Pre- to Post-Natal Life: How the Newborn Begins to Acquire Psycho-Sensory Functions describes the examinations conducted to newborn infants.

This book consists of five chapters. Chapter I discusses the methods of investigation such as the observations related to walking upwards on an inclined plane or stepping over. A case report of the neurological examination of a 15-minute-old newborn child is also deliberated. The first reactions to visual and auditory stimuli are covered in Chapter II, while the role of the upper limbs in equilibrium is emphasized in Chapter III. In Chapter IV, the “cloth on the face” test is described. The last chapter focuses on sympathetic reactivity, a study that has been limited to general cerebrospinal motility.

This publication is valuable to pediatricians and medical practitioners concerned with the reactions of the infant during his first days of life.