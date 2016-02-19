Locomotion from Pre- to Post-Natal Life - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197395, 9781483222424

Locomotion from Pre- to Post-Natal Life

1st Edition

How the Newborn Begins to Acquire Psycho-Sensory Functions

Authors: André Thomas S. Autgaerden
eBook ISBN: 9781483222424
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 100
Description

Clinics in Developmental Medicine, No. 24: Locomotion from Pre- to Post-Natal Life: How the Newborn Begins to Acquire Psycho-Sensory Functions describes the examinations conducted to newborn infants.

This book consists of five chapters. Chapter I discusses the methods of investigation such as the observations related to walking upwards on an inclined plane or stepping over. A case report of the neurological examination of a 15-minute-old newborn child is also deliberated. The first reactions to visual and auditory stimuli are covered in Chapter II, while the role of the upper limbs in equilibrium is emphasized in Chapter III. In Chapter IV, the “cloth on the face” test is described. The last chapter focuses on sympathetic reactivity, a study that has been limited to general cerebrospinal motility.

This publication is valuable to pediatricians and medical practitioners concerned with the reactions of the infant during his first days of life.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Preamble

Chapter I. Methods of Investigation

Walking Upwards on an Inclined Plane

Stepping Over

Case Report: the Neurological Examination of a 15-Minute-Old Newborn Child

Chapter II. First Reactions to Visual and Auditory Stimuli

Motility and Aptitudes

Continuity of Foetal Life — First Innovations

Visual Stimuli

Auditory Stimuli — Test of the Christian Name

Chapter III. The Value of the Method

Equilibrium

The Role of the Upper Limbs in Equilibrium

Movement of the Upper Limbs

Manipulation

Chapter IV. Praxic Vigilance

The 'Cloth on the Face' Test

Commentary

Chapter V. Sympathetic Reactivity

Appendix. Spontaneous Audibility of the Mother's Voice and Conditioned Audibility of Other Voices

Addendum

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483222424

