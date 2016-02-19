Locomotion from Pre- to Post-Natal Life
1st Edition
How the Newborn Begins to Acquire Psycho-Sensory Functions
Description
Clinics in Developmental Medicine, No. 24: Locomotion from Pre- to Post-Natal Life: How the Newborn Begins to Acquire Psycho-Sensory Functions describes the examinations conducted to newborn infants.
This book consists of five chapters. Chapter I discusses the methods of investigation such as the observations related to walking upwards on an inclined plane or stepping over. A case report of the neurological examination of a 15-minute-old newborn child is also deliberated. The first reactions to visual and auditory stimuli are covered in Chapter II, while the role of the upper limbs in equilibrium is emphasized in Chapter III. In Chapter IV, the “cloth on the face” test is described. The last chapter focuses on sympathetic reactivity, a study that has been limited to general cerebrospinal motility.
This publication is valuable to pediatricians and medical practitioners concerned with the reactions of the infant during his first days of life.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Preamble
Chapter I. Methods of Investigation
Walking Upwards on an Inclined Plane
Stepping Over
Case Report: the Neurological Examination of a 15-Minute-Old Newborn Child
Chapter II. First Reactions to Visual and Auditory Stimuli
Motility and Aptitudes
Continuity of Foetal Life — First Innovations
Visual Stimuli
Auditory Stimuli — Test of the Christian Name
Chapter III. The Value of the Method
Equilibrium
The Role of the Upper Limbs in Equilibrium
Movement of the Upper Limbs
Manipulation
Chapter IV. Praxic Vigilance
The 'Cloth on the Face' Test
Commentary
Chapter V. Sympathetic Reactivity
Appendix. Spontaneous Audibility of the Mother's Voice and Conditioned Audibility of Other Voices
Addendum
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222424