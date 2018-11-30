Lock Gates and Other Closures in Hydraulic Projects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128092644, 9780128096130

Lock Gates and Other Closures in Hydraulic Projects

1st Edition

Authors: Ryszard Daniel Tim Paulus
eBook ISBN: 9780128096130
Paperback ISBN: 9780128092644
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th November 2018
Page Count: 993
Description

Lock Gates and Other Closures in Hydraulic Projects shares the authors practical experience in design, engineering, management and other relevant aspects with regard to hydraulic gate projects. This valuable reference on the design, construction, operation and maintenance of navigation lock gates, movable closures of weirs, flood barriers, and gates for harbor and shipyard docks provides systematic coverage on all structural types of hydraulic gates, the selection of gate types, and their advantages and disadvantages. The discussion includes the latest views in new domains, such as environmental impact of hydraulic gate projects, sustainability assessments, relation with the issues of global climate change, handling accidents and calamities, and the bases of asset management. Heavily illustrated, this reference provides a generous amount of case studies based on the author’s own and their colleagues’ experiences from recent projects in Europe, America and other continents.

Key Features

  • Presents extensive coverage of the operational profiles of hydraulic closures, including gates in navigation locks, movable closures on river weirs, closures of flood barriers, spillway closures and valves, and more
    • Outlines the different structural types of hydraulic gates, including miter gates, vertical lift gates, flap and hinged crest gates, radial gates, rolling and barge gates, sector gates and many other
      • Clearly outlines the selection process for gates for navigation locks, river weirs, flood barriers, hydroelectric plants, shipyard docks and other hydraulic structures
        • Provides comprehensive discussion of design loads and other actions to which hydraulic gates may be subjected during their service life, followed by an overview of analysis methods and tools
          • Addresses the newest challenges and concerns in hydraulic gate projects, such as environmental impact of hydraulic gate projects, risk-based design, sustainability issues, handling accidents and calamities, and gate maintenance in view of asset management
            • Presents the experiences from many recent projects in Europe and America, including the rolling gates in large European sea locks, gates in the Panama Canal new locks, flood barriers in New Orleans and the Netherlands

            Readership

            Civil Engineers, Coastal Engineers, and Mechanical Engineers

            Table of Contents

            1. Introduction
            2. Operation Profiles of Hydraulic Closures
            3. Structural Types of Hydraulic Gates
            4. Selection of a Gate Type
            5. Design Loads and Load Combinations
            6. Other Actions and Risks
            7. Structural Analysis
            8. Detailed Gate Design
            9. Auxiliary Structures and Systems
            10. Filling and Emptying Valves and Gates
            11. Introduction to Gate Drives
            12. Sustainable Gate Design
            13. Construction Materials
            14. Project Execution Control
            15. Maintenance Issues
            16. Handling Accidents and Calamities
            17. Hydraulic Gates in View of Asset Management

            About the Author

            Ryszard Daniel

            Ryszard A. Daniel, PhD., PE, senior consultant and design leader of Rijkswaterstaat (NL), recently retired and founder of a consulting company, is a designer, construction supervisor, project leader and reviewer of infrastructure projects, largely hydraulic, in The Netherlands and other countries.

            Affiliations and Expertise

            Senior Consultant and Design Leader, Rijkswaterstaat, The Netherlands

            Tim Paulus

            Timothy M. Paulus, PE, senior mechanical engineer for US Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is a senior consultant, supervisor, project leader and reviewer of hydraulic projects in the USA and other countries.

            Affiliations and Expertise

            Senior Mechanical Engineer, US Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, St. Paul, Minnesota, USA

