Locally Compact Semi-Algebras - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444106094, 9780080871202

Locally Compact Semi-Algebras, Volume 9

1st Edition

With applications to spectral theory of positive operators

Series Editors: M. A. Kaashoek T. T. West
eBook ISBN: 9780080871202
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 101
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
240.00
204.00
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
101
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1974
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871202

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

M. A. Kaashoek Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

T. T. West Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Trinity College, Dublin

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.