Localization of Nilpotent Groups and Spaces, Volume 15
1st Edition
Series Editors: Peter Hilton Guido Mislin Joe Roitberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080871264
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 155
Details
- No. of pages:
- 155
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080871264
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Peter Hilton Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Battelle Seattle Research Center, Seattle, and Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland
Guido Mislin Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Eidgenossische Technische Hochschule. Zurich
Joe Roitberg Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, and Hunter College, New York
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.