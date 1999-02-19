Local Strain and Temperature Measurement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734241, 9780857093141

Local Strain and Temperature Measurement

1st Edition

Editors: J Ziebs
eBook ISBN: 9780857093141
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734241
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th February 1999
Page Count: 342
Description

The proceedings of a symposium held in Berlin in March 1996, drawing together practical expertise in measurement techniques, with typical applications ranging from in situ measurements of strain and rotation on small specimens through notched specimens and single crystal up to turbine blade shaped samples and full scale component testing. The symposium also highlighted new techniques such as speckle interferometry and image analysis.

Table of Contents

Session A State of the art and development trends in local stral n measurements; Session B Local temperature control and measurement; Session C Link between speclmenlcomponent testing and computer simulation of speclmenlcomponent behaviour; Session D Areas of standardization and need for future research.

Details

About the Editor

J Ziebs

