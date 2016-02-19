Local Plans in British Land Use Planning provides an analysis of the nature, purpose, and operation of development plans in British planning practice. Comprised of 10 chapters, the book discusses about the use of development plans as procedural tools used by government agencies as an element in programs for intervening in the way a land is used and developed. Chapter 1 discusses land policy, land use planning, and development plans, while Chapter 2 covers the British land policy and land use planning. Chapter 3 and 4 tackle structure and local plans, respectively. The fifth chapter attempts to answer the question “Why prepare a local plan?” and the next three chapters tackle local plan production, form and content, and use. Chapter 9 covers the need of explanation regarding the planning system, and Chapter 10 discusses the recommendation to tackle the issues of the British planning system. The book will be of great interest to readers who are curious about the British planning system and in the analysis of public programs.

Table of Contents



List of Tables

List of Diagrams

Introduction

Part I

1. Land Policy, Land Use Planning and Development Plans

Land Policy and Land Use Planning

The Purposes of Government Intervention in Land and Development

Policy Measures and Institutional Arrangements in the Land Policy Field

2. British Land Policy and Land Use Planning

Land Policy in Britain

Town and Country Planning, the "Revolutionary" Approach of 1947

The Main Changes in the 1947 Act Conception of Land Policy 1950-80

The Situation in 1980

The Effects of Land Use Policy

3. Structure Plans

British Development Plans

Structure Plans - The Concept

Structure Plan Production

Influences on the Scope and Content of Structure Plans

4. Local Plans

Local Plans and Local planning

The Evolution of Local Plans in Legislation and Administrative Interpretation

How Many Local Plans Have Been Prepared

Part II

5. Why Prepare a Local Plan

The Purposes of Local Plans

Why have Local Plans Actually Been Prepared

Conclusions

6. Local Plan Production

The Formal Procedures

The Timescale of Plan Production

Plan Preparation

Plan Scrutiny

Conclusions

7. Local Plans: Their Form and Content

A Summary of Seven plans

The Policy Intentions of Plans

The Expression of Policies and Proposals

The Implementation of Policies and Proposals

Conclusions

8. Local Plans in Use

Assessing the Impact of Local Plan Production and Use

Local Plans and the Work of Local Planning Authorities

Local Plans and Development Processes

Private Sector Development Interests and Local Plans

The Users and Consumers of the Physical Environment

Local Plans and the Review of Administrative Discretion

Conclusions

Part III

9. Towards Explanation

Local Plans, Administrative Discretion and the Public Interest

The State and Land Use pPanning

Land, Its Use and Development in Contemporary Britain

"Local" Planning and Modes of State Operation

10. Towards Reform

Reforming the Planning System, Not Local Plans

Changing Emphases in the Planning System, 1970-80

Directions for Change

A Land Policy for Economic Revival?

The Wider Relevance of the British Experience of Land Policy

Appendices

1. Structure Plan Functions and Content: Official Statements

2. List of Plans Referred to in the Text

References

Index

