Local Plans in British Land Use Planning
1st Edition
Urban and Regional Planning Series
Description
Local Plans in British Land Use Planning provides an analysis of the nature, purpose, and operation of development plans in British planning practice. Comprised of 10 chapters, the book discusses about the use of development plans as procedural tools used by government agencies as an element in programs for intervening in the way a land is used and developed. Chapter 1 discusses land policy, land use planning, and development plans, while Chapter 2 covers the British land policy and land use planning. Chapter 3 and 4 tackle structure and local plans, respectively. The fifth chapter attempts to answer the question “Why prepare a local plan?” and the next three chapters tackle local plan production, form and content, and use. Chapter 9 covers the need of explanation regarding the planning system, and Chapter 10 discusses the recommendation to tackle the issues of the British planning system. The book will be of great interest to readers who are curious about the British planning system and in the analysis of public programs.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
List of Diagrams
Introduction
Part I
1. Land Policy, Land Use Planning and Development Plans
Land Policy and Land Use Planning
The Purposes of Government Intervention in Land and Development
Policy Measures and Institutional Arrangements in the Land Policy Field
2. British Land Policy and Land Use Planning
Land Policy in Britain
Town and Country Planning, the "Revolutionary" Approach of 1947
The Main Changes in the 1947 Act Conception of Land Policy 1950-80
The Situation in 1980
The Effects of Land Use Policy
3. Structure Plans
British Development Plans
Structure Plans - The Concept
Structure Plan Production
Influences on the Scope and Content of Structure Plans
4. Local Plans
Local Plans and Local planning
The Evolution of Local Plans in Legislation and Administrative Interpretation
How Many Local Plans Have Been Prepared
Part II
5. Why Prepare a Local Plan
The Purposes of Local Plans
Why have Local Plans Actually Been Prepared
Conclusions
6. Local Plan Production
The Formal Procedures
The Timescale of Plan Production
Plan Preparation
Plan Scrutiny
Conclusions
7. Local Plans: Their Form and Content
A Summary of Seven plans
The Policy Intentions of Plans
The Expression of Policies and Proposals
The Implementation of Policies and Proposals
Conclusions
8. Local Plans in Use
Assessing the Impact of Local Plan Production and Use
Local Plans and the Work of Local Planning Authorities
Local Plans and Development Processes
Private Sector Development Interests and Local Plans
The Users and Consumers of the Physical Environment
Local Plans and the Review of Administrative Discretion
Conclusions
Part III
9. Towards Explanation
Local Plans, Administrative Discretion and the Public Interest
The State and Land Use pPanning
Land, Its Use and Development in Contemporary Britain
"Local" Planning and Modes of State Operation
10. Towards Reform
Reforming the Planning System, Not Local Plans
Changing Emphases in the Planning System, 1970-80
Directions for Change
A Land Policy for Economic Revival?
The Wider Relevance of the British Experience of Land Policy
Appendices
1. Structure Plan Functions and Content: Official Statements
2. List of Plans Referred to in the Text
References
Index
