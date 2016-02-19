Local Government and Strategic Choice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080211763, 9781483153339

Local Government and Strategic Choice

2nd Edition

An Operational Research Approach to the Processes of Public Planning

Authors: J.K. Friend W.N. Jessop
eBook ISBN: 9781483153339
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 330
Description

Local Government and Strategic Choice, Second Edition discusses decision-making in local government, in particular, to those more strategic levels of choice which tend to be linked with the terms 'planning' and 'policy-making.' This book is organized into four parts. Part I centers on an appraisal of planning in a major local authority. Part II details the nature of the planning process in any governmental setting and the characteristic types of operational and organizational problem to which it gives rise. Parts III and IV use the medium of case examples to suggest how the planning process can be made more effective, first through the development of an appropriate technology of choice, and secondly through the adaptation of organizational forms to allow the technology to become a workable instrument of democratic control.

Table of Contents


Foreword to this Edition Page

The Origins of the Book

Acknowledgments

Synopsis

Part I An Appraisal of Planning in a Major Local Authority

1 An Introduction to Coventry and Its Council

2 Four Years of Planning in Coventry

3 Planning and the Mechanisms of Decision

4 Information and Uncertainty in Planning

References for Part I

Part II Planning: A Process of Strategic Choice

5 The Nature of Planning

6 The Operational Problems of the Planning Process

7 Planning in Its Organizational Context

References for Part II

Part III Towards a Technology for Strategic Choice

8 An Approach through Case Examples

9 Case One: Land Allocation in a Redevelopment Area

10 Case Two: Priorities within a Changing Town

11 Case Three: Strategy for a Sub-Region

12 A General Appraisal of the Technology

References for Part III

Part IV The Organizational Challenge

13 Organizational Choice in Local Government

14 A Case Example in Organizational Choice

15 Prospects for Public Planning

References for Part IV

Postscript

Supplementary bibliography

Index

