Local Government and Strategic Choice
2nd Edition
An Operational Research Approach to the Processes of Public Planning
Description
Local Government and Strategic Choice, Second Edition discusses decision-making in local government, in particular, to those more strategic levels of choice which tend to be linked with the terms 'planning' and 'policy-making.' This book is organized into four parts. Part I centers on an appraisal of planning in a major local authority. Part II details the nature of the planning process in any governmental setting and the characteristic types of operational and organizational problem to which it gives rise. Parts III and IV use the medium of case examples to suggest how the planning process can be made more effective, first through the development of an appropriate technology of choice, and secondly through the adaptation of organizational forms to allow the technology to become a workable instrument of democratic control.
Table of Contents
Foreword to this Edition Page
The Origins of the Book
Acknowledgments
Synopsis
Part I An Appraisal of Planning in a Major Local Authority
1 An Introduction to Coventry and Its Council
2 Four Years of Planning in Coventry
3 Planning and the Mechanisms of Decision
4 Information and Uncertainty in Planning
References for Part I
Part II Planning: A Process of Strategic Choice
5 The Nature of Planning
6 The Operational Problems of the Planning Process
7 Planning in Its Organizational Context
References for Part II
Part III Towards a Technology for Strategic Choice
8 An Approach through Case Examples
9 Case One: Land Allocation in a Redevelopment Area
10 Case Two: Priorities within a Changing Town
11 Case Three: Strategy for a Sub-Region
12 A General Appraisal of the Technology
References for Part III
Part IV The Organizational Challenge
13 Organizational Choice in Local Government
14 A Case Example in Organizational Choice
15 Prospects for Public Planning
References for Part IV
Postscript
Supplementary bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153339