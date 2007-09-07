Local Flaps in Facial Reconstruction
2nd Edition
Text with DVD
Description
Zeros in on the knowledge you need to achieve the best results for the full range of facial flap procedures; includes perspectives from otolaryngologists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons, to help you take all of these considerations into account in treatment planning.
Key Features
- Better understand the anatomy, physiology, and biomechanics of the skin so you can make the most effective clinical decisions.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: FUNDAMENTALS
Chapter 1. Anatomy of Facial Skin and Scalp
Chapter 2. Skin Flap Physiology
Chapter 3. Biomechanics of Skin Flaps
Chapter 4. Wound Closure Techniques
Chapter 5. Flap Classification and Design
Chapter 6. Rotation Flaps
Chapter 7. Advancement Flaps
Chapter 8. Transposition Flaps
Chapter 9. Z-Plasty
Chapter 10. Rhombic Flaps
Chapter 11. Bilobe Flaps
Chapter 12. Melolabial Flaps
Chapter 13. Paramedian Forehead Flaps
Chapter 14. Skin and Composite Grafts
SECTION II: RECONSTRUCTION OF FACIAL STRUCTURES
Chapter 15. Reconstruction of the Eyelids
Chapter 16. Reconstruction of the Nose
Chapter 17. Reconstruction of the Lips
Chapter 18. Reconstruction of the Cheek
Chapter 19. Reconstruction of the Forehead
Chapter 20. Reconstruction of the Auricle
Chapter 21. Reconstruction of the Microtia
Chapter 22. Reconstruction of the Scalp
SECTION III: ADJUNCTIVE SURGERY
Chapter 23. Controlled Tissue Expansion in Facial Reconstruction
Chapter 24. Complications of Local Flaps
Chapter 25 Scar Revision and Camouflage
Chapter 26. Management of Vascular Abnormalities of the Face
Details
- No. of pages:
- 820
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 7th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323036849
About the Author
Shan Baker
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief, section of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Director Center for Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
