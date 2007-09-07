Local Flaps in Facial Reconstruction - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323036849

Local Flaps in Facial Reconstruction

2nd Edition

Text with DVD

Author: Shan Baker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323036849
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th September 2007
Page Count: 820
Description

Zeros in on the knowledge you need to achieve the best results for the full range of facial flap procedures; includes perspectives from otolaryngologists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons, to help you take all of these considerations into account in treatment planning.

Key Features

  • Better understand the anatomy, physiology, and biomechanics of the skin so you can make the most effective clinical decisions.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: FUNDAMENTALS

Chapter 1. Anatomy of Facial Skin and Scalp

Chapter 2. Skin Flap Physiology

Chapter 3. Biomechanics of Skin Flaps

Chapter 4. Wound Closure Techniques

Chapter 5. Flap Classification and Design

Chapter 6. Rotation Flaps

Chapter 7. Advancement Flaps

Chapter 8. Transposition Flaps

Chapter 9. Z-Plasty

Chapter 10. Rhombic Flaps

Chapter 11. Bilobe Flaps

Chapter 12. Melolabial Flaps

Chapter 13. Paramedian Forehead Flaps

Chapter 14. Skin and Composite Grafts


SECTION II: RECONSTRUCTION OF FACIAL STRUCTURES

Chapter 15. Reconstruction of the Eyelids

Chapter 16. Reconstruction of the Nose

Chapter 17. Reconstruction of the Lips

Chapter 18. Reconstruction of the Cheek

Chapter 19. Reconstruction of the Forehead

Chapter 20. Reconstruction of the Auricle

Chapter 21. Reconstruction of the Microtia

Chapter 22. Reconstruction of the Scalp


SECTION III: ADJUNCTIVE SURGERY

Chapter 23. Controlled Tissue Expansion in Facial Reconstruction

Chapter 24. Complications of Local Flaps

Chapter 25 Scar Revision and Camouflage

Chapter 26. Management of Vascular Abnormalities of the Face

About the Author

Shan Baker

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief, section of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Director Center for Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

