Local Effects in the Analysis of Structures, Volume 12

The question of inclusion of local effects in the analysis of structures is currently one of prime importance for engineering design. The classical computational approaches are not readily adapted to take local effects into account and appropriate treatments are therefore necessary. Providing an introduction to and survey of the specific computational methods, this book contains 16 papers, most of which were presented at the EUROMECH Colloquium `Inclusion of Local Effects in the Analysis of Structures', held in France in 1984. The book begins with the various theories which allow the separation and determination of local and global effects. The next group of papers discuss edge effects for composite structures. The third part comprises two papers concerning dynamic problems and points the way towards non-conventional local effects in structural mechanics. The last part deals with general numerical methods, especially for effects due to large local variations of geometry.