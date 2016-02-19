Local Effects in the Analysis of Structures, Volume 12
1st Edition
- Fundamental Approaches on Local Effects. On Saint-Venant's principle in elasticity (P. Ladeveze). Edge effects in the stretching of plates (R.D. Gregory, F.Y.M. Wan). Stress concentration for defects distributed near a surface (N. Nguetseng, E. Sanchez-Palencia). On the influence of free edges in plates and shells (A.M.A. van der Heijden). On a method to evaluate edge effects in elastic plates (F. Pecastaings). Energy structure of localization (V. Berdichevskii, L. Truskinovskii). 2. Edge Effects in Composite Structures. Edge effects in rotationally symmetric composite shells (M. Sayir). Some theoretical aspects in the modelling of delamination for multilayered plates (J.L. Davet et al.). Local effects calculations in composite plates by a boundary layer method (D. Engrand). Boundary layers stresses in elastic composites (H. Dumontet). 3. Local Effects in Dynamics. High stress intensities in focussing zones of waves (J. Ballmann et al.). The local effects in the linear dynamic analysis of structures in the medium frequency range (C.H. Soize). 4. General Numerical Approaches of Local Effects. Implementation of local effects into conventional and non-conventional finite element formulations (J. Jirousek). Special finite elements for an appropriate treatment of local effects (R. Piltner). On the consideration of local effects in the finite element analysis of large structures (W. Dirschmid). Local effects of geometry variation in the analysis of structures (E. Schnack).
The question of inclusion of local effects in the analysis of structures is currently one of prime importance for engineering design. The classical computational approaches are not readily adapted to take local effects into account and appropriate treatments are therefore necessary. Providing an introduction to and survey of the specific computational methods, this book contains 16 papers, most of which were presented at the EUROMECH Colloquium `Inclusion of Local Effects in the Analysis of Structures', held in France in 1984. The book begins with the various theories which allow the separation and determination of local and global effects. The next group of papers discuss edge effects for composite structures. The third part comprises two papers concerning dynamic problems and points the way towards non-conventional local effects in structural mechanics. The last part deals with general numerical methods, especially for effects due to large local variations of geometry.
