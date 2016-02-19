Local Effects in the Analysis of Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444425201, 9781483295442

Local Effects in the Analysis of Structures, Volume 12

1st Edition

Editors: P. Ladeveze
eBook ISBN: 9781483295442
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 348
Table of Contents

  1. Fundamental Approaches on Local Effects. On Saint-Venant's principle in elasticity (P. Ladeveze). Edge effects in the stretching of plates (R.D. Gregory, F.Y.M. Wan). Stress concentration for defects distributed near a surface (N. Nguetseng, E. Sanchez-Palencia). On the influence of free edges in plates and shells (A.M.A. van der Heijden). On a method to evaluate edge effects in elastic plates (F. Pecastaings). Energy structure of localization (V. Berdichevskii, L. Truskinovskii). 2. Edge Effects in Composite Structures. Edge effects in rotationally symmetric composite shells (M. Sayir). Some theoretical aspects in the modelling of delamination for multilayered plates (J.L. Davet et al.). Local effects calculations in composite plates by a boundary layer method (D. Engrand). Boundary layers stresses in elastic composites (H. Dumontet). 3. Local Effects in Dynamics. High stress intensities in focussing zones of waves (J. Ballmann et al.). The local effects in the linear dynamic analysis of structures in the medium frequency range (C.H. Soize). 4. General Numerical Approaches of Local Effects. Implementation of local effects into conventional and non-conventional finite element formulations (J. Jirousek). Special finite elements for an appropriate treatment of local effects (R. Piltner). On the consideration of local effects in the finite element analysis of large structures (W. Dirschmid). Local effects of geometry variation in the analysis of structures (E. Schnack).

Description

The question of inclusion of local effects in the analysis of structures is currently one of prime importance for engineering design. The classical computational approaches are not readily adapted to take local effects into account and appropriate treatments are therefore necessary. Providing an introduction to and survey of the specific computational methods, this book contains 16 papers, most of which were presented at the EUROMECH Colloquium `Inclusion of Local Effects in the Analysis of Structures', held in France in 1984. The book begins with the various theories which allow the separation and determination of local and global effects. The next group of papers discuss edge effects for composite structures. The third part comprises two papers concerning dynamic problems and points the way towards non-conventional local effects in structural mechanics. The last part deals with general numerical methods, especially for effects due to large local variations of geometry.

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483295442

About the Editors

P. Ladeveze Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

LMT-Cachan, ENS de Cachan, CNRS, Université Paris 6, 61, avenue du Président Wilson, 94235 Cachan Cedex, France

