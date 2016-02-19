Local Computer Network Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127008509, 9780323160926

Local Computer Network Technologies

1st Edition

Authors: Carl Tropper
eBook ISBN: 9780323160926
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1981
Page Count: 156
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Local Computer Network Technologies covers the considerable amount of work accomplished in developing link access protocols for ring and bus computer-communication networks. This three-chapter book systematically discusses both of these protocols and their associated performance models. Chapter 1 surveys the performance models of local computer networks that make use of either ring or bus technology to connect the nodes. Chapter 2 characterizes a ring network as a collection of processing elements that are interconnected through a communications path in the form of a loop. This chapter also discusses the three basic loop access protocols: the Pierce and Newhall loops, and the distributed loop computer network. Chapter 3 deals with the possible communications systems for a network of computers. This chapter also examines the advantages and disadvantages of a bus network over other network types. This book will be of value to computer and communications engineers and designers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 A Perspective

Introduction

An Attempted Definition of a Local Computer Network

Chapter 2 Ring Network

Introduction

Loop Access Protocols

Models

The Newhall Loop

MININET

The Pierce Loop and Its Relatives

DLCN

DDLCN

Oregon State Loop

Modeling of Ring Networks—Concluding Thoughts

Chapter 3 Bus Networks

Introduction

Channel Access Techniques

Review of Classic Models

Hyperchannel

Conflict-Free Reservation Schemes

MSAP

The Columbia Protocol

BRAM

MLMA

GSMA

DYN

The Urn Scheme

Modeling of Bus Networks—Concluding Thoughts

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160926

About the Author

Carl Tropper

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.