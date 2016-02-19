Local Computer Network Technologies
1st Edition
Description
Local Computer Network Technologies covers the considerable amount of work accomplished in developing link access protocols for ring and bus computer-communication networks. This three-chapter book systematically discusses both of these protocols and their associated performance models. Chapter 1 surveys the performance models of local computer networks that make use of either ring or bus technology to connect the nodes. Chapter 2 characterizes a ring network as a collection of processing elements that are interconnected through a communications path in the form of a loop. This chapter also discusses the three basic loop access protocols: the Pierce and Newhall loops, and the distributed loop computer network. Chapter 3 deals with the possible communications systems for a network of computers. This chapter also examines the advantages and disadvantages of a bus network over other network types. This book will be of value to computer and communications engineers and designers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 A Perspective
Introduction
An Attempted Definition of a Local Computer Network
Chapter 2 Ring Network
Introduction
Loop Access Protocols
Models
The Newhall Loop
MININET
The Pierce Loop and Its Relatives
DLCN
DDLCN
Oregon State Loop
Modeling of Ring Networks—Concluding Thoughts
Chapter 3 Bus Networks
Introduction
Channel Access Techniques
Review of Classic Models
Hyperchannel
Conflict-Free Reservation Schemes
MSAP
The Columbia Protocol
BRAM
MLMA
GSMA
DYN
The Urn Scheme
Modeling of Bus Networks—Concluding Thoughts
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th October 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160926